Camila Morrone is not bothered by her and Leonardo DiCaprio’s 23-year age gap; in fact, she wishes fans would stop making it a topic!

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actress, best known for her breakout role in the independent film Mickey and the Bear, said “there’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps.”

“I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” Morrone, 22, continued.

RadarOnline.com readers know the star — who got into acting after gaining some fame as a model — has been dating DiCaprio, 45, since January 2018. They were first spotted together on a romantic trip to Aspen, Colorado, but have since gone on to tour the world. In May, the Titanic actor was caught performing his Instagram boyfriend duties during a Paris getaway with his leading lady. This October, they were seen grabbing lunch in New York City, and this summer, they were pictured riding bikes around town. The stars also attended Coachella this year and arrived together at the Cannes Film Festival where DiCaprio debuted his Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Despite the fact that DiCaprio is often regarded as a Hollywood playboy and is known for dating gorgeous young models, sources have said he and Morrone’s relationship is very serious. This August, they even took a family trip to Italy with both of their parents!

Acknowledging the buzz that forever surrounds her famous boyfriend, Morrone admitted she “probably would be curious” about their relationship too, if she wasn’t in it — and while she’s fine with the attention, she wishes people focused on her talent rather than on her love life.

“I think more and more now that people are seeing the film, I’m slowly getting an identity outside of that,” she told the LA Times of her role in Mickey and the Bear. “Which is frustrating, because I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating.”