Kourtney Kardashian Begs Ex Scott Disick: Don't Marry Sofia!

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

With rumors mounting that Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are set to make things official with a proposal, Kourtney Kardashian is doing her best to put things to a stop, a source claims to RadarOnline.com!

The KUWTK star’s friends and family are suspicious about the motive behind her secret plan to tear the two apart.

“She swears this is for Scott’s best interests and not because she’s still in love with him, but nobody’s buying it,” the informant snitched.

But from the mother-of-three’s perspective, Scott and Sofia’s fling has been doomed from the start. “From day one Kourt’s been panicking about this relationship, saying it’ll end in tears and Sofia’s too spaced out and young to be marriage material — let alone a stepmom to her kids!”

The source claimed: “She’s taken Scott aside and begged him to think twice before putting a ring on this girl’s finger but he’s told her to back off and stop being bitter.”

As Radar previously reported exclusively, momager Kris Jenner has been pushing for an engagement, but Scott himself was reluctant.

“Kris is trying to push Scott to propose so that they can capture it on camera, and he is not having any of it,” a source told Radar. “He wants to do this under his terms, and everyone is getting really impatient.”

“Scott loves Sofia, this is obvious, but he refuses to be forced into anything,” added the source.

However, if he doesn’t pop the question soon, Sofia “may decide to say ‘ciao’ to her procrastinating boyfriend,” the source told Radar exclusively.