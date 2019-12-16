Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tristan Leaves Another Flirty Comment On Khloe’s Instagram Amid Romance Rumors Thompson and Kardashian are ‘100 percent back together,’ source says.

Tristan Thompson just can’t stop flirting with Khloé Kardashian!

This Monday, December 16, the NBA star left two smiling tongue emojis and two heart-eye emojis on the comments section of Khloé’s glamorous Instagram post. In it, the Revenge Body host is seen showing off her toned frame in a glittery golden power suit.

“Did someone say sparkle?!✨ I’m so in love with this suit,” she wrote in the caption.

Other stars quickly took to the comments to gush about the reality star.

“WOW,” Kim Kardashian wrote.

“Sorry what??” Morgan Stewart commented.

“Im [sic] in love with this whole look,” Kim Zolciak-Biermann added.

“SHINING,” Lala Anthony wrote.

“Excuse me,” lash guru Yris Palmer added.

“Wowwwwwwwwwww the sparkle video i screamed,” Stephanie Shepherd commented.

RadarOnline.com readers know this is not the first time Tristan, 28, has posted flirty comments on his ex’s Instagram.

Earlier this month, the athlete called Khloé, 35, a “Queen” under a photo of her and daughter True Thompson. He also dedicated an entire post to his famous baby mama after she won Best Reality Star at the 2019 People’s Choice Awards.

“Wow wow wow @khloekardashian 👑👑,” he wrote alongside a photo collage of the star. “Congrats Momma Koko on winning best reality star 2019, that’s two years in a row. Two time champ. I love the sound of that. So proud of all you have accomplished this year.”

And it doesn’t end there!

On September 21, Tristan wrote “Perfection” under a slideshow of photos of Khloé dressed to look like the late Anna Nicole Smith in her vintage Guess campaign.

Prior to that, in June, he posted a loving tribute to her for her 35th birthday.

“You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out,” he wrote at the time. “Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko.”

Tristan’s comments come as no surprise to fans know he’s been doing everything in his power to get Khloé back ever since she dumped him for cheating on her with Jordyn Woods. Apart from sending her sweet messages, he’s also been drowning her with lavish gifts — including a massive diamond “promise” ring!

And while Khloé insisted, on a recent episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, that she has no intention of rekindling her romance with her baby daddy, a source close to the stars exclusively told Radar they are “100 percent back together.”

“It’s a secret because she knows how much everyone would judge her,” the insider said. “But she loves him despite how sh***y he treated her.”