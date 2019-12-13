Khloe Kardashian Posts Cryptic Message About ‘Rebuilding' Amid Tristan Thompson Romance Rumors ‘You glow different when you’re not hating, hurting, bitter or messy,’ a quote read.

Khloe Kardashian, who has recently been known for her cryptic social media posts, has posted three more, all of which hint at her healing process following her split from Tristan Thompson, whom she’s rumored to be reuniting with.

“A woman who knows what it’s like to be broken, took her time to heal herself and succeeded at rebuilding her peace and happiness all by herself has every right to be picky about who she allows into her life,” the reality star posted on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

A second quote read, “Damn this year held some of the happiest and saddest moments I’ve ever experienced.”

The Good American model then followed up with a final quote: “You glow different when you’re not hating, hurting, bitter or messy.”

Khloe’s posts come at the heels of her direct message to Jordyn Woods, the former family friend whose hookup with her ex, resulted in the end of their relationship.

The star, who had received a string of lavish gifts from her baller ex, 28, in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, disclosed she’s learned to forgive him, Jordyn and everyone else that’s caused her pain.

“That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m only talking about Tristan, she began in the Story on her Instagram account. “This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me … I have moved on, found forgiveness and only wish you happiness and joy! We are all human and make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around.”

Shortly after, Jordyn took a page from Khloe’s book and responded with her own cryptic quote.

“Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you,” she shared on her Story, writing “Facts” and a “100” emoji.

The 22-year-old’s later post about “haters” led to accusations she was shading Khloe, but she denied the rumors.

“I don’t do subliminals, I do general statements and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, Imma say it to them or not at all,” Jordyn said. “If y’all are tired of this, I’m exhausted. Let’s move on.”

Readers know Khloe has previously tried to recover from her breakup with Tristan.

In August, she posted a photo of her hanging out on the beach with her daughter True.

Alongside the picture, she wrote “This summer I have been focused on ME. Me from within. Mind. Body. Soul. #focused, #advanced and #strength.”