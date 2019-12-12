Jordyn Woods Denies She Shaded Khloe Kardashian On Instagram With Post About ‘Haters’ ‘I don't do subliminals,’ model says after lie detector test drama.

Jordyn Woods wants to move past the drama.

After fans accused her of shading nemesis Khloé Kardashian with an Instagram Story about “haters,” the model shared a clip denying the rumors.

“I just got home from doing press and I realize, y’all arms must be really, really tired from reaching,” she said in the clip published Wednesday, December 11. “Like, I can’t even eat an apple in peace.”

Her remark came hours after she shared a photo of her biting an apple, and wrote, “An apple a day keeps the haters away.. or sum like that.”

Seeing the post on her Story, fans immediately assumed she was bashing Khloé — who has also been sharing cryptic posts about Jordyn, 22, in the past few weeks.

“And let me tell you something, I don’t do subliminals, I do general statements and if I have something to say about someone or to someone, Imma say it to them or not at all,” Jordyn continued, talking to her fans. “If y’all are tired of this, I’m exhausted. Let’s move on.”

While both stars have claimed there’s no bad blood between them following the model’s cheating drama with Tristan Thompson, the two have been subtly referencing their feud over the past few weeks.

After Jordyn’s lie detector test drama aired on Red Table Talk Tuesday, December 10, Khloé, 35, shared a quote on her Story that read, “Liars are always ready to take oaths.”

Fans assumed she was referring to Jordyn, who famously admitted to kissing Tristan, 28, during a party at his house in February, while he was still dating Khloé. Then, following backlash over an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians where she accepted a string of lavish gifts from her cheating baby daddy, Khloé took to Instagram to share a message. On her Story from December 5, the Revenge Body star wrote that she’s learned to forgive everyone that’s hurt her — Tristan and Jordyn included.

“That message is for Jordyn. It’s for anyone else who has ever hurt me. For some reason people want to assume that I’m only talking about Tristan. This message applies to ALL parties involved in situations that have ever hurt me … I have moved on, found forgiveness and only wish you happiness and joy!” she wrote. “We are all human and make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around.”

Moments later, Jordyn seemingly responded with her own cryptic quote. “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you,” she shared on her Story, writing “Facts” and a “100” emoji.

Despite the back-and-forth, the model has denied there is any shade behind her posts. “It’s all love. It’s all good,” she said on her Instagram Story.