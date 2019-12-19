Baby Stormi will be celebrating with both of her parents this year!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will come together for the holiday season so their daughter can enjoy this time of the year with her family.

“Kylie and Travis will spend the holidays together with Stormi in L.A,” According to E! News, “They will be doing stuff together as a family to make it as a wonderful as possible for Stormi. Travis will be at the family party and several other gatherings as well. They are excited to give Stormi an amazing Christmas.”

The insider shared Stormi’s parents want her to have the best experience whether they’re together or not.

“Regardless of what their relationship status is, there’s no doubt they will all be together for Christmas,” the insider continued. “They are a family and that hasn’t changed. It’s very important to Kylie and Travis that Stormi has both of her parents there. They are making memories with her that they hope will last forever.”

Another source told E! the the Lip Kit mogul, 22, and Travis, 28, “want to keep things ‘normal.”

“Travis is invited to all of the family events and will be there,” the source said. “Him and Kylie are on really good terms and want to spend every occasion together as a family of three. Kylie would never shut Travis out of holidays with Stormi and she is glad that he is included.”

Kylie’s plans to spend the holidays with the rapper come at a little more than week after RadarOnline.com exclusively learned the two have “been hooking up and having fun.”

Readers know the status of the former lovebirds’ relationship hasn’t been too clear since they called it quits.

Even the reality star’s sister Kim Kardashian isn’t quite sure where they stand. When she sat down with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this week, she confessed she doesn’t know what’s going on.

“I don’t know the status if they’re together or not. I don’t think they are,” she revealed to the talk show host. “I think that they are really just close friends and co-parenting amazingly.”

At the time, sources told In Touch their separation was merely “a break,” but when she and her ex Tyga were both spotted at Delilah in Hollywood, rumors swirled about their possible reunion.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star denied the reports, while confirming she and Travis’ relationship had come to an end after two years of dating and a baby together.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she tweeted. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Weeks later, Kylie returned to Delilah where she hung out with Drake and his friends, fueling stories of an alleged romance with the rapper.

“They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood, and [she] and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there,” an UsWeekly source said.

Although those reports were not addressed, Kylie’s focus seems to be on Travis again.

“This wasn’t something either of them intended but it’s just happened organically as they’re still extremely attracted to each other and don’t find the same chemistry with anyone else,” the source revealed of Kylie and Travis.