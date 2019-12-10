Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are joined at the hip this holiday season – in more ways than one!

“They’ve been hooking up and having fun, and although Kylie swears a reunion isn’t happening it’s looking more likely every day,” a source exclusively told RadarOnline.com.

The pair’s roller-coaster relationship was on full display in November, when Jenner, 22, joined Scott, 27, at his Astroworld music festival, where he called her his “beautiful wife” while performing. At the time, however, she was rumored to be hooking up with Drake!

As Radar readers know, Jenner and Scott split up in October after two years together. Insiders said the pair were simply taking a break after hitting a bit of a rough patch.

Shortly after news of their separation spread, Jenner addressed the wild speculation that she was already moving on.

“Travis and i (sic) are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she shared online of Scott and their girl, who turns 2 in February. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

But now the couple seem ready to again refocus their priorities since they just can’t quit each other!

“This wasn’t something either of them intended but it’s just happened organically as they’re still extremely attracted to each other and don’t find the same chemistry with anyone else,” the source revealed of Jenner and Scott rekindling their romance.

Sources admit neither of the former lovers have had an easy time during the split, and now that the billionaire Jenner has closed another huge business deal, she seems a lot less intense and uptight.

In fact, she may even be ready to love again — as long as her ex doesn’t try to take advantage of her.

“There are fears in her circle that Travis could be trying to milk her for cash, but he swears he’s not that kind of guy,” said an insider.