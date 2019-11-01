Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tortured By His Body! Rob Kardashian's Weight Ups & Downs Exposed The famous family's black sheep brother can't seem to stay in shape.

In light of Rob Kardashian‘s recent public outing, RadarOnline.com is looking at his struggles with weight and other aspects of his life over the years

After nearly 900 days out of the public eye, Rob Kardashian stepped out in honor of his sister Kendall Jenner‘s 24th birthday.

The lone boy of the KarJenner clan, who was last photographed in June 2017, was one of the many attendees of Kendall’s celebratory night at Blind Dragon and Delilah in West Hollywood.

Rob, donned in a hoodie from his own line, Halfway Dead, seemed pretty cozy with Kylie’s BFF Stassie Karanikolaou as he was spotted with his hand around her.

As readers know, Rob has gained an unhealthy amount of weight since we were first introduced to him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. During that time, his family has urged the 32-year-old, who has diabetes, to adopt a healthier lifestyle, but it wasn’t until his relationship with Blac Chyna, 31, that it appeared he was beginning to make an effort.

After much of their toxic relationship, the former star of Rob & Chyna, went back into hiding.

Furthermore, amid some troubling legal issues with the mother of his child he was banned from social media after being accused of cyber-bullying her.

Ahead of his resurgence into the limelight, Rob attempted to make a comeback earlier this year with a new workout regimen and clothing line, Halfway Dead, but after claims the company was accused of ripping off the signature skull logo from another brand, his sisters assistance helped him to revive his line.

Further confirmation the star was even still living came from his account, now managed by Jenner Communications, and of course, the few glimpses we’d see of him on Instagram stories.

Earlier this year, he appeared on Love and Hip Hop New York‘s with Alexis Sky during their short lived romance, which was set out in vengeance for Rob’s ex, Chyna

The star was also spotted on Kim Kardashian‘s October 21 Instagram Story, where a slightly slimmed down version of himself appeared.

Despite his possible weight loss, Radar reported he’d “rather die than be seen” outside of his home.

He had even gone to the extent of calling doctors to his house to treat him for his diabetes, and set up Google alerts on himself to ensure his privacy.

Now, the former KUTWK star has made his way back and there’s no telling whether he plans to stay in the spotlight this time.

Until then, check out the gallery for a look at Rob’s weight struggles over the years.