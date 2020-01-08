Rob Kardashian Asks For Full Custody Of Dream, Demands Blac Chyna Submit To Drug Testing Star says 3-year-old daughter has started ‘naked twerking’ and cussing like her mom.

Rob Kardashian is asking for full custody of his daughter, Dream, all while accusing his baby mama of abusing drugs and alcohol.

According to legal documents obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com., Rob, 32, filed an emergency motion on Thursday, January 3, asking the court to order Blac Chyna to submit to drug and alcohol testing. He suggested his ex, 31, should take a test no less than 30 minutes before each visit with Dream, 3. He also asked the court for a new visitation order in which Chyna would get their daughter on weekend days and with a nanny present. He said the nanny should be able to end the visit at any time if Chyna displays violence in front of Dream.

The judge took Rob’s emergency motion into consideration but denied it, the documents obtained by Radar state.

“So Rob Kardashian — who has physically abused his significant other (Adrienne Bailon) on camera and has posted illegal revenge porn against Chyna — wants to take custody of Chyna’s beautiful daughter Dream away from her hands-on, extremely loving mother?” Chyna’s attorney, Lynne Ciani, exclusively told Radar.

On Tuesday, January 7, a Los Angeles court ordered both parties to attend a mediation on February 10, to discuss any disagreements about the custody and/or visitation of their child.

In his plea for full custody, Rob alleged that Chyna — who is also mom to son King, 7, with ex Tyga — is not fit to be a mother. According to TMZ, he claimed his ex-fiancée regularly throws wild parties at her house while Dream is present, and is constantly drunk in front of their daughter. One of Chyna’s employees backed up his allegations, claiming that the model spends $600 on alcohol almost daily and can drink an entire bottle of Hennessy by herself.

Rob also accused Chyna — a former stripper and aspiring rapper — of snorting cocaine, having bad hygiene, acting violently towards others (once allegedly throwing sharp objects at her hairdresser) and teaching their daughter bad manners. He said that Dream comes back to him looking dirty and acting aggressive. The little girl has also reportedly started “naked twerking and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.” She has also allegedly begun using cuss words, and according to Khloé Kardashian, has said on play dates with her famous cousins that she does not want to go back to her mom.

“Oh please,” Ciani told Radar. “Chyna will vigorously contest this latest, despicable attempt to take away her daughter in a court of law — where she will keep prevailing against her ex-fiancé Rob and the other malicious and vindictive members of his family (namely, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner).”