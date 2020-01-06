Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New Year, New Body? Rob Kardashian Checking Into Health Farm Amid Weight Woes ‘He knows this is the only option,’ says a source.

Rob Kardashian’s weight is hurtling toward 300 pounds, and he’s taking drastic measures to get his life back under control — his last-ditch attempt at becoming healthy, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

“He’s freaking out ahead of a New Year trip to a health farm,” an insider revealed. “He knows this is the only option if he doesn’t want a lap band.”

As Radar reported, 32-year-old Rob’s self-esteem has dipped so low he refuses to leave his home and has admitted he’d “rather die than be seen,” a source had previously noted.

The situation has become so dire that the reclusive Rob was last photographed out and about on June 18, 2017.

And though he’s attempted to lose weight on his own, nothing seems to be working no matter how much he wants to slim down.

“Try as he might there’s just not enough willpower to stick to a healthy routine and lose the weight naturally,” the source said of the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s struggles.

“Rob’s sick of being so chronically overweight, particularly in a house filled with health freaks, and he’s been putting this off forever but even he now accepts it’s time,” said the source.

After years of struggling, Rob is finally coming to terms with the fact transforming his life won’t happen overnight — or easily.

“The plan is to send him off to a five-star retreat for as long as it takes, months even, so he can come back and start totally afresh,” said the source.