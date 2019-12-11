Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kim Kardashian is defending her family’s actions after being bashed by fans for failing to attend Caitlyn Jenner’s I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here elimination.

While contestants are usually greeted by their loved ones after being voted off the show, the former Olympian was met only by her partner, Sophia Hutchins, prompting fans to believe she was slighted by her famous family members.

“Honestly, nobody reached out to set it up,” Brandon Jenner told a fan on Instagram after being asked why the family didn’t attend. “I think it might have been a ‘storyline’ the producers wanted to fabricate in order to get more empathy for Caitlyn. That’s how that kind of TV works.”

“Exactly what Brandon said!!!!” Kim, 39, wrote on Twitter, sharing Brandon’s response. “NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners.”

RadarOnline.com readers know Caitlyn, 70, was kicked off the British reality series on Friday, December 6, after making headlines with her explosive reveals about the Kardashian-Jenners. Among other things, Kris Jenner’s ex said she hasn’t spoken to Khloé Kardashian in “five or six years” following their feud over her scathing memoir.

A source told the Daily Star Sunday that Caitlyn could now face a huge fine for blabbing about her famous family on the show, especially because she signed a contract agreeing not to reveal any dirty secrets.

Despite the fact that the Kardashian-Jenners did not greet Caitlyn at the finish line, Kendall and Kylie did give her a warm welcome, decorating her California home with “Welcome Home” balloons.

“Thank you my baby’s [sic] @kendalljenner @kyliejenner,” Caitlyn captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo of the decorations.