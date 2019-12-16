Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Courteney Cox Reacts To Fans’ Claims She Looks Like Caitlyn Jenner

Courteney Cox had the perfect reaction to fans’ claims that she looks like Caitlyn Jenner.

On Sunday, December 15, the Friends star shared a hilarious Instagram post which included a photo of her with comedian David Spade and former Bachelor star Nick Viall, as well as screenshots of fans’ comments about her appearance and side-by-side shots of her and Jenner, 70.

“@davidspade posted this pic, now I really didn’t think I looked like myself but this was surprising….” Cox, 55, captioned the post.

The slide with the fans’ comments showed six different users addressing the alleged resemblance between Cox and Jenner.

“Totally thought Courteney was Caitlyn Jenner,” commented one user.

“Omg Courtney [sic] Cox looks like Bruce Jenner,” wrote another.

Despite the users’ remarks, Cox seemed to have no hard feelings about the comparison.

On the third slide, which showed split-screen glamour shots of her and Jenner, the actress wrote, “Alright… I can see it” about their alleged likeness.

Pals and admirers quickly took to the comments section to gush about Cox’s beauty and praise her sense of humor.

“You’re hilarious,” Jennifer Aniston — who joined Instagram this October — wrote. “Oh my GOD I love you.”

“I thought you looked great,” Viall, 39, added.

RadarOnline.com readers know Cox has long been criticized for her changing appearance. In 2017, she admitted to Beauty Magazine that she had “all [her] fillers dissolved” because they made her look “fake.”

“I feel better because I look like myself,” she said, adding that it’s easy to get carried away when dealing with cosmetic procedures.