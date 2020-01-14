It takes more courage and inner strength than most people could dream of having to transition into your true self, and Caitlyn Jenner displayed her confidence when she stepped into the public spotlight in April of 2015. Already a famous face from her Olympian days and Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Jenner was 64 when she transitioned.

But despite the intense public pressure, Jenner has kept it together supremely well and has also glammed herself up considerably. For an older woman who’s brand new to the scene, she hit the ground running and has shown us how beautiful she can be time and time again.

Take a dive into the gallery, and have a look at Jenner’s ten hottest looks since transitioning.