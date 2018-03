The Vanity Fair Oscar Party brought the crème de la crème of Hollywood together this Sunday, March 4 – and the glam was almost too much to handle! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see the ritziest and wildest celebrities of the night – in photos!

Hailey Baldwin looked like a fairy tale princess in a glittering chain-mail gown as she arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The 21-year-old model was all smiles as she posed on the red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Amy Adams and husband Darren Le Gallo looked elegant – though slightly out of place – as they sipped on bottles of water at the glamorous soirée. Surrounded by fellow talented A-listers, the famous duo remained quiet and reserved as they checked their phones and stayed away from the spotlight.

Isla Fisher was a vision in red when she arrived at the star-studded get-together with husband Sacha Baron Cohen . As is clear from recent photos, the Vanity Fair Party turned out to be more exciting than the Oscars themselves!

Caitlyn Jenner and rumored girlfriend Sophia Hutchins made a rare appearance at the Oscars after-party! The former athlete and the 21-year-old model looked glamorous as they strutted into the bash with their fellow stars. Despite the wild rumors surrounding the two – the stars seemed to enjoy their time in the Hollywood spotlight.

Paris Jackson is all grown up! Michael Jackson's gorgeous daughter has been making a name for herself in the modeling world as of late – and seeing her latest look, it's easy to see why! The young model looked unrecognizable in a stunning green gown and sky-high heels as she made her way into the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Gal Gadot was all smiles in a glittery rouge gown at the post-Oscars soirée. The Wonder Woman star looked every bit her breathtaking self as she conversed with her fellow A-listers during the late night cocktail bash.