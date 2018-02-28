Paris’ Death Scare! Michael Jackson Suicidal Kid Caught Teetering On Edge Of Rooftop

Paris Jackson nearly lost her life during a raucous night out — and insiders fear her steamy same-sex flings have Michael Jackson’s daughter as she teetered on the edge of a New York City rooftop, and almost plummeted to her death while partying with pals on Feb. 15. Wild childnearly lost her life during a raucous night out — and insiders fear her steamy same-sex flings have sent her into a downward spiral , RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal! A video camera caughtdaughter as she teetered on the edge of a New York City rooftop, and almost plummeted to her death while partying with pals on Feb. 15. “It was terrifying!” dished a spy on the scene. “For a split second, we thought she would perish!” Click through to see the extremely disturbing photos and to get inside information on why pals fear for the suicidal teen. Photo credit: BACKGRID

A Jackson family insider added: “Paris has been completely out of control, but there’s nothing the family can do!” The family’s gravest concern involves Paris’ passionate relationship with British supermodel Cara Delevingne, sources said. As The National ENQUIRER reported, the two hooked up late last year.

Over the holidays, our cameras caught the pair sneaking out of a fire exit at The Glory Bar in trendy East London at 3 a.m., holding hands, and then heading to the same hotel. “Paris feels free, crazy and uninhibited around her female companions — especially Cara!” an insider spilled to Radar exclusively. Photo credit: BACKGRID

After her near-fatal fall, Paris jetted to London where she continued to party up a storm with the 25-year-old runway stunner. Now, news of their rowdy escapades has sparked concern among the Jacksons. “Paris can’t be talked to sensibly, and everybody is bracing themselves for a dreadful phone call,” said the family insider.

According to sources, family members fear the troubled teen will fall back into the behavior that left her depressed and suicidal.

When she was 15, Paris slashed her wrists and downed 20 Motrin tablets — and she’s claimed she’s made other suicide attempts. Aristocratic beauty Cara — who’s starred in the sci-fi flick “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” — isn’t Paris’ only flirtation with the fairer sex.

At last summer’s MTV Video Music Awards, Paris planted a wet one on DJ Caroline D’Amore.

She was also spotted kissing Prudence Brando, Marlon’s granddaughter, and another woman in NYC, in 2016. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Paris’ lesbian leanings follow another recent bombshell revelation — that she was raped by an older “complete stranger” when she was 14. The disturbing incident occurred three years after her famous father’s death from a drug overdose in 2009. Photo credit: BACKGRID

“The whole family is genuinely concerned about Paris,” said the source. Photo credit: BACKGRID