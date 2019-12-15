Caitlyn's Gal Pal Sophia Hutchins Says They've 'Never' Been 'Romantically Involved' After family abandons star at 'I'm A Celeb,' Sophia reveals she's dating man, 30!

There is no love in Caitlyn Jenner’s life.

The transgender star’s “gal pal” Sophia Hutchins has firmly told The New York Times in a new interview, “We were never romantically involved.”

The 23-year-old blonde beauty who has been 70-year-old Jenner’s constant companion for a long time and lives with her in Malibu was asked why people assumed they were lovers.

“Because we weren’t addressing it,” Sophia shrugged. “I don’t feel a need to address my sex life, quite frankly, unless I want to.”

But Sophia, who transitioned in college, told the Times that she is currently dating a 30-year-old man who is a Harvard graduate and works on Wall Street.

Sophia said that she also replaced Caitlyn’s ex-wife Kris Jenner as the star’s manager. “I saw nobody was managing her, and there were all these people taking massive advantage,” Hutchins told the Times. “And I was saying, ‘Caitlyn, if I don’t step in here and start managing you, you’re going to go broke.’ ”

Catilyn told the Times in a statement, “Over the last few years, Sophia has been my best friend, family and confidant. She is one of the top minds in her field. Her value in my life is undeniable. The sky is the limit with her entrepreneurial spirit.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Caitlyn was left alone as she exited the jungle during her recent I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here elimination in Australia.

While the stars typically are greeted by family members upon their exit, fans were shocked that no one from the Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived to comfort her.

“Wow no words.. why was nobody there for caitlyn leaving the jungle,” one follower tweeted about the shocking UK TV moment. But Caitlyn later said on her Instagram Story that Sophia was by her side.

“Just got out of the jungle, and actually getting hair and makeup done, and boy do I need it! I haven’t had it in weeks, but when I came out of the jungle I had a lot of friends there,” she explained on December 7, as she panned to Sophia. I had a big surprise when I got to the hotel … Sophia’s here! Yay!”

Sophia later posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of herself and Caitlyn on the beach. “So happy you’re out of the jungle! @caitlynjenner,” she captioned the photo.

Kim Kardashian and Brandon Jenner later defended the family’s I’m A Celeb absence, writing online that no one from the show had reached out to set up appearances.

However, as Radar readers know, Caitlyn has mostly been estranged from her family.

Caitlyn could face a multi-million pound lawsuit after blabbing about the Kardashians as she competed on I’m A Celebrity, the Daily Star Sunday has reported.

RadarOnline.com readers know that Caitlyn was banned from trash talking her ex Kris on the show. The British publication confirmed before going into the Australian jungle location for I’m A Celeb, the star signed a contract agreeing not to reveal any family secrets.

However, Caitlyn dished on an episode that she hasn’t spoken to stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian for many years!

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians dad contended that Khloe was bothered by her transition. “I went through every kid and Khloe for some reason was p****ed off about something through this whole process, it’s been five or six years and I really haven’t talked to her since.”

Caitlyn added sadly, “We were really close. I raised her since she was 5 years old. I really don’t know what her issues are.”

The former decathlete has previously been cryptic about her relationship with Sophia, telling Variety, “We do a lot of things together. We’re kind of inseparable.”But now, beauty entrepreneur Sophia has revealed they’ve never been in a romance and she is actually seeing a man.

As for her connection to the Kardashian/Jenners, Sophia told the Times, “I’m on good terms with all the family, but I’m closest with Kris, Kim, Kylie and Kendall.”