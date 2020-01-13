Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steve’s Wild Child: Lori Harvey Charged In Hit And Run Model slapped with two misdemeanors after causing collision by texting & driving.

Lori Harvey has been charged in her hit and run case, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

Steve Harvey’s youngest wild child, 23, “was charged with one misdemeanor count each of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and hit and run resulting in property damage,”, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Her arraignment is set for January 21.

As Radar readers recall, Lori was arrested for her involvement in a hit and run on October 20, 2019, in Beverly Hills. An eyewitness told RadarOnline.com at the time that the young model was texting and driving when she crashed into another car. Due to the force of the collision, her Mercedes SUV flipped over.

The onlooker said a man in the other car ran to help her and eventually pulled her out of her car. A confused Lori tried to walk home, but police stopped her. She then FaceTimed her famous dad before being arrested on the spot at 9:48 p.m.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Lori was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run and delaying a police investigation. She signed a written promise to appear in court and was released soon after.

Now that she has been charged, she is expected to be arraigned later this month.

Story developing.