Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Steve's Shame! Daughter Lori Harvey Arrested For Hit & Run — See The Shocking Photos The 22-year-old wild child was allegedly texting while driving.

Steve Harvey’s youngest daughter, Lori Harvey, was arrested for her involvement in a hit and run on Sunday, October 20 in Beverly Hills, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

OK! was the first to report the news.

An eyewitness told Radar that Lori, 22, was texting and driving when she crashed into another car.

Due to the force of the collision, the star’s own Mercedes SUV flipped over. The onlooker said a man in the other car ran to help her, and eventually pulled her out of her car.

After that, a confused Lori tried to walk home. Seeing her flee, police who quickly arrived at the scene stopped her. She Face-Timed her famous dad before being arrested on the spot at 9:48 p.m.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Lori was arrested on two counts: misdemeanor hit and run, and delaying a police investigation. Authorities do not believe she was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

“She was arrested for the two charges and released on scene, not booked. She identified herself properly and signed a written promise to appear in court,” the watch commander at BHPD told Radar.

A source explained that the crash occurred in a part of town where people were celebrating a Jewish festival called Succoth.

At the time, innocent bystanders believed it to be a terrorist attack.

Radar readers know that hours before the accident, Lori — who recently broke up with rapper Diddy — enjoyed a day at the Malibu beach.

On her Instagram Story she shared a photo of the gorgeous sunset, a snap of her stylish green purse on the pier, and a video of a lavish dinner at Nobu with gal pal Amaya Colon.

She has not shared any social media posts since the accident, and Steve, 62, has not spoken out on her behalf.