Another Bad Boy? Lori Harvey Gets Cozy With Future After Split From Diddy

Is Lori Harvey dating Future?

Fans are going wild amid rumors that Steve Harvey’s stepdaughter is now romancing the famed rapper.

This weekend, Future, 36, shared a photo of Lori — looking stylish in black leather pants, a cropped top, and a diamond chain — on his Instagram Stories. “Flawless. Tap for details,” he wrote over the flirty snap.

He also shared a video of Lori, 22, sitting in the passenger seat of his car.

RadarOnline.com readers know the young model has been linked to a string of famous bad boys over the years.

In 2017, the star dated — and was briefly engaged to — Memphis Depay. Steve, 62, even announced the news, calling the boy “a good one!” Soon after Memphis popped the question, however, his ex blasted him as a fame-hungry heartbreaker in an explosive Instagram rant. It was then revealed that Memphis, 25, still had a massive tattoo of that ex on his leg — and he may not have been ready to let her go.

After breaking things off with Memphis, Lori moved on with Trey Songz, who has a history of claims of abusive behavior.

A source told Radar at the time that Steve was “worried sick” Lori would wind up hurt.

After things ended with Trey, 35, Lori had a fling with Sean “Diddy” Combs; however, that too seemed to have fizzled out after just a few weeks.

Now, Future has reportedly confirmed their budding romance by featuring the star on his Instagram. Though fans know the two have been friends for some time, they’ve been spending more time together than ever. This November, Lori was even seen celebrating Future’s birthday with him at his all-white bash in Atlanta!