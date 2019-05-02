Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Steve Harvey is preparing to host the Miss Universe pageant Sunday night despite botching it in 2015!

And it’s not the only Harvey hell.

The TV host was recently rumored to be splitting from his third wife, as RadarOnline.com has exclusively revealed, but the two have denied it.

However, Harvey has gone through a series of personal and professional problems.

Although he claims to be a relationship expert, Harvey left his first wife for his second, who later sued him for “torture, deprivation and brainwashing.”

Harvey cozied up to Kris Jenner, and Radar learned that he was unloading four Texas homes in a possible divorce war with third wife Marjorie.

Still, earlier this year, Harvey joked with Marjorie when confronted with the breakup rumor, “You leaving me?”

The Family Feud star has made embarrassing TV blunders, getting involved in a racist Asian controversy and announcing the wrong winner of the Miss Universe pageant!

An infamous leaked memo in which Harvey demanded that staffers not approach him also made headline news.

Fans were shocked when Harvey stood by disgraced friend Bill Cosby.

Harvey has been struggling to support a lavish lifestyle, Radar sources say, and he’s owed money to the IRS in the past.

