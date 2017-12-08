Steve Harvey Trapped In Explosive Lawsuit After Man Claims He Owes Him MILLIONS

It’s another lawsuit for Steve Harvey!

The tragic comedian is currently being sued by Vincent Dimmock – a man who claims he collaborated with the TV star and never received payment for his services.

In his explosive lawsuit, Dimmock alleges Harvey, 60, hired him to help raise $20 million for the Marjorie Foundation. He promised him “12.5% fee on any monies pledged to the foundation (up to $5 million) or any other of Harvey’s various projects,” according to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

“The lawsuit was compelled by the selfish and greedy actions of comedian Steve Harvey, who cheated retained business consultant, Vincent Dimmock, out of his contractual fee immediately after Dimmock delivered on Harvey’s request to help him seek $20 million in desperately needed funds,” the papers allege.

After making the arrangement with Harvey, Dimmock allegedly agreed to the generous $5 million cap for monies pledged to Harvey’s foundation “because Harvey assured him that funds to the foundation were used to help children in need.”

“As promised and agreed, Dimmock delivered on the meeting with the Investor, who immediately bonded with Harvey and offered him $1 million on the spot for one of his projects,” claim the papers. In them, Dimmock further alleges that Harvey did not even known of the Investor prior to their meeting with him.

Harvey then reportedly assured Dimmock that he would make the formal $20 million request and pay him after the meeting. According to the court documents, Harvey “ignored Dimmock’s requests for payment of his fee.”

According to Brandon Williams, World group Inc. Chief legal Officer and COO, Harvey “never intended to perform any of his obligations under the contract, including his promise to pay Dimmock.” He also reportedly “dodged performing his obligations by refusing to make the $20 million ask and refusing to pay Dimmock his agreed upon fees for seven months.”

Vincent Dimmock – who is the owner and CEO of Manchester Strategy Partners, LLC – is now demanding a trial by jury. As the lawsuit reads, “[Dimmock] seeks redress for Harvey’s fraudulent promises and breaches of the parties’ fee agreement.”

