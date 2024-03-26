Jill Biden Sparks Outrage After Comparing Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' Law to Nazi Germany

"There are victories that would have been unimaginable just a few decades ago: Being free to walk down the street as your authentic self. Co-workers that use your chosen name and pronouns."

"MAGA Republicans are waging battles over our choices, our futures, and trying to drag us back to a dark and dangerous path."

While the first lady referenced legislative action taken in Florida, it's worth noting her comparison to Nazi Germany and the steps taken to dismantle democracy followed alarming statements made by Donald Trump at recent campaign rallies.