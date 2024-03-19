'Vile And Unhinged': Trump Slammed For Saying 'Any Jewish Person Who Votes for Democrats… Should Be Ashamed of Themselves'
Donald Trump was called out for his belief that Jewish people who vote Democrat should be ashamed of themselves, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This week, the ex-president appeared on Seb Gorka's America First radio show. Trump was questioned about the current battle between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Democrats.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently called out Netanyahu. He said there should be a new election.
Schumer, who previously spoke highly of the leader, made the remarks as Biden continues to struggle with Democrats over the situation in Gaza.
On the radio show, Gorga asked Trump, “Could you explain, why is it seemingly that this administration, including Chuck Schumer in the Senate, so hate the man that Israel chose as their prime minister? Why do Democrats hate Bibi Netanyahu?”
“I actually think they hate Israel,” Trump said. “And the Democrat party hates Israel.”
Trump then attacked Jewish voters in America who vote for Democrats.
"I really believe they hate Israel and they also see a lot of votes still. Don’t forget, when you see those Palestinian marches, even I– I’m amazed at how many people are in those marches. And guys like Schumer see that and to him, it’s votes. I think it’s votes more than anything else because he was always pro-Israel. He’s very anti-Israel now," he said.
He continued, "Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion. They hate everything about Israel and they should be ashamed of themselves because Israel would be destroyed. You have Iran now making a nuclear weapon. None of that would have happened with me. That’s a big thing."
White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said about the remarks, "President Biden has put his foot down when it comes to vile and unhinged Antisemitic rhetoric. As Antisemitic crimes and acts of hate have increased across the world – among them the deadliest attack committed against the Jewish people since the Holocaust – leaders have an obligation to call hate what it is and bring Americans together against it. There is no justification for spreading toxic, false stereotypes that threaten fellow citizens."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump has continued to face backlash for using the word "bloodbath" during a recent rally.