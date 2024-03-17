Donald Trump Slams CNN and 'Fake' Jake Tapper for Not Airing His Victory Speeches: 'Everybody Wants to Watch'

Trump clarified that he thought it was “incredible” that some networks chose to cut out his speeches.

“When you’re using public airwaves, and you don’t have — you cover a candidate for months, you cover him as negatively as possible — or her, could be her," Trump told Kurtz. "And then, all of a sudden, that candidate wins in a landslide, and it’s very exciting, and everybody wants to watch, and you don’t cover his speech! And, it’s incredible."

"I guess it was 'Fake [Jake] Tapper' or somebody turned it off, he said, 'Turn it off.' I think, actually, MSNBC did do it — 'MSDNC' — but they did do it. But I think it was CNN that didn’t cover it," he continued to ramble on getting lost in thought. "Jake Tapper, who I used to know and actually sort of liked him, actually, but he hurts himself very badly when he does a thing like that."