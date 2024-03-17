Donald Trump Slams CNN and 'Fake' Jake Tapper for Not Airing His Victory Speeches: 'Everybody Wants to Watch'
Former President Donald Trump is angry with certain networks, such as CNN, for not broadcasting some of his primary victory speeches, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fox News' Howard Kurtz brought up the issue during an interview on Sunday’s MediaBuzz, mentioning that after the Iowa caucuses, some networks chose not to air Trump's speech.
"I was very critical at the time," the Fox News host told the former president. "But you said, ‘CNN and NBC should have their licenses, or whatever they have, taken away.’ Sounded like you were threatening to go after television outlets with reporting you don’t like.”
Trump clarified that he thought it was “incredible” that some networks chose to cut out his speeches.
“When you’re using public airwaves, and you don’t have — you cover a candidate for months, you cover him as negatively as possible — or her, could be her," Trump told Kurtz. "And then, all of a sudden, that candidate wins in a landslide, and it’s very exciting, and everybody wants to watch, and you don’t cover his speech! And, it’s incredible."
"I guess it was 'Fake [Jake] Tapper' or somebody turned it off, he said, 'Turn it off.' I think, actually, MSNBC did do it — 'MSDNC' — but they did do it. But I think it was CNN that didn’t cover it," he continued to ramble on getting lost in thought. "Jake Tapper, who I used to know and actually sort of liked him, actually, but he hurts himself very badly when he does a thing like that."
Trump went on to claim that the network's decision not to air his speeches has affected their ratings.
"You look at CNN ratings, they’re so bad," he explained. "So, you cover, though — I mean, think of it — you’re covering someone for a year, and this is the culmination, this is the big moment, and people want to watch it, and you say, “I’m not going to put his speech on.” How can you do that?"
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, CNN's Van Jones believes Trump's speeches and his frequent claims that elections are stolen have greatly impacted Republicans' chances in special elections and down-the-ballot candidates.
In a recent special election to replace expelled former Republican New York Representative George Santos, Democratic candidate and Rep.-elect Tom Suozzi emerged victorious over Republican candidate Mazi Pilip.
Anderson Cooper was quick to acknowledge the strategic mistake made by Republicans in undermining early voting. Jones chimed in criticizing the Republicans for adopting a losing strategy, questioning if there was someone with a perpetual losing streak who might have given such a misguided idea — mocking Trump and his strategy from the 2020 presidential election.