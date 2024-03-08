Biden Campaign Drops Scathing New Ad With Images of Donald Trump and the KKK
The Biden campaign dropped a new scathing ad that mixed images of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and the KKK, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The ad followed Joe Biden's fiery State of the Union address on Thursday night, in which he hit back at Trump and far-right lawmakers.
The latest ad from the Biden campaign sent a clear message to voters torn between the incumbent and ex-president. The video was shared on X and started with a clip from Biden's SOTU address.
"Again and again, I’ve seen the contest between competing forces in the battle for the soul of our nation," Biden can be heard saying as images of the notorious hate group, Klu Klux Klan, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. flashed on the screen before cutting to an image of the ex-president.
"Between those who want to pull American back to the past," Biden continued with a timely cut to a photo of Trump.
"And those who want to move America to the future," Biden said as a flash of a standing ovation during the SOTU address was used.
The campaign ad continued with Biden's portion of the speech where he cryptically hit back at criticism of his age. "This issue facing our nation isn’t how old we are. It’s how old are our ideas. Hate, anger, revenge, retribution are the oldest of ideas," he stated.
The line was juxtaposed with images from the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which produced infamous photos of white nationalists carrying tiki torches and confederate flags.
Photos from the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol also flashed on the screen, as well as Trump smiling with Russian despot Vladimir Putin, grouping all three under Trump's agenda.
Next, images of Biden working from the Oval Office were used as the president's optimistic speech continued, "I see a future where defending democracy, you don't diminish it."
Biden's next line, "I see a future where we restore the right to choose and protect our freedoms," was coupled with an image of him speaking in front of a banner that read "RESTORE ROE."
The Biden campaign ad concluded with his message from the previous night, "Let's remember who we are. We are the United States of America."
