Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Biden

Biden Campaign Drops Scathing New Ad With Images of Donald Trump and the KKK

biden campaign ad depicts donald trump with the kkk
Source: MEGA

The Biden campaign hit back at Donald Trump in a scathing new ad.

By:

Mar. 8 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The Biden campaign dropped a new scathing ad that mixed images of GOP frontrunner Donald Trump and the KKK, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The ad followed Joe Biden's fiery State of the Union address on Thursday night, in which he hit back at Trump and far-right lawmakers.

Article continues below advertisement
biden campaign ad depicts donald trump with the kkk
Source: MEGA

The ad was released following Biden's well-received State of the Union address.

The latest ad from the Biden campaign sent a clear message to voters torn between the incumbent and ex-president. The video was shared on X and started with a clip from Biden's SOTU address.

"Again and again, I’ve seen the contest between competing forces in the battle for the soul of our nation," Biden can be heard saying as images of the notorious hate group, Klu Klux Klan, and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. flashed on the screen before cutting to an image of the ex-president.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @BIDENHQ

A new ad was released from the Biden campaign following the president's SOTU address.

"Between those who want to pull American back to the past," Biden continued with a timely cut to a photo of Trump.

"And those who want to move America to the future," Biden said as a flash of a standing ovation during the SOTU address was used.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
biden campaign ad depicts donald trump with the kkk
Source: MEGA

The ad pictured Trump with Vladimir Putin and photos of the KKK, January 6 insurrection and 'Unite the Right' rally.

MORE ON:
Joe Biden

The campaign ad continued with Biden's portion of the speech where he cryptically hit back at criticism of his age. "This issue facing our nation isn’t how old we are. It’s how old are our ideas. Hate, anger, revenge, retribution are the oldest of ideas," he stated.

The line was juxtaposed with images from the 2017 "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which produced infamous photos of white nationalists carrying tiki torches and confederate flags.

Article continues below advertisement
biden campaign ad depicts donald trump with the kkk
Source: MEGA

The Biden campaign seemingly suggested the Trump campaign stands for division and hate.

Photos from the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol also flashed on the screen, as well as Trump smiling with Russian despot Vladimir Putin, grouping all three under Trump's agenda.

Next, images of Biden working from the Oval Office were used as the president's optimistic speech continued, "I see a future where defending democracy, you don't diminish it."

Article continues below advertisement

Biden's next line, "I see a future where we restore the right to choose and protect our freedoms," was coupled with an image of him speaking in front of a banner that read "RESTORE ROE."

The Biden campaign ad concluded with his message from the previous night, "Let's remember who we are. We are the United States of America."

As OK Magazine.com reported, the Republican response to Biden's SOTU address by Sen. Katie Britt was a bizarre one that left viewers both confused and amused.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.