'Spineless Coward': Mitch McConnell Mocked for Endorsing Donald Trump Despite Years of Abuse — 'He's Bending the Knee'
Senator Mitch McConnell was ridiculed after he endorsed Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign bid despite years of abuse from the ex-president, RadarOnline.com can report.
Senator McConnell announced his endorsement for Trump on Wednesday shortly after the former president's only remaining GOP challenger – Nikki Haley – dropped out of the race following the Super Tuesday primary elections in 15 states and one U.S. territory.
According to the 82-year-old Senate minority leader, it should be “no surprise” that he endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.
McConnell also said that it should be “abundantly clear” that the embattled ex-commander-in-chief “will have [McConnell’s] support” against President Joe Biden in the November general election.
“It is abundantly clear that former President Trump has earned the requisite support of Republican voters to be our nominee for President of the United States,” he said on Wednesday. “It should come as no surprise that, as nominee, he will have my support.”
"I look forward to the opportunity of switching from playing defense against the terrible policies the Biden Administration has pursued to a sustained offense geared towards making a real difference in improving the lives of the American people," McConnell added.
But no sooner did McConnell endorse Trump on Wednesday than he was mocked online for the endorsement – particularly because Trump had previously dragged the retiring Senate minority leader through the mud on several contentious occasions.
“It should come as no surprise that you're a spineless coward Mitch,” one X user tweeted Wednesday morning.
“Sen. Mitch McConnell is a cowardly, feckless shell of a man who of course was never going to show any real courage,” added another X user. “Just like the rest of the Republican Party, he's ready to allow America to descend into Trumpian fascism as long as he can protect his own perks and privileges.”
“Terrible. Partisanship above principle and the constitution,” tweeted another disgruntled individual. “What a cowardly final act.”
“I think he's bending the knee,” tweeted one more person. “He's afraid of what that psycho will do to his critics if he wins in November.”
"Despicable man."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Senator McConnell refused to endorse Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign just last month.
"I don't have any announcement about that today," McConnell said in February when pressed about the matter.
As for Trump, he suggested that McConnell “wanted” to endorse him last month – although the ex-president “did not know” whether McConnell actually would.
"I don't know if he's going to endorse me,” Trump remarked. “I just heard he wants to endorse me."
McConnell and Trump’s tense political relationship became even tenser in 2021 shortly after Trump’s second impeachment – a second impeachment that arose from the then-president’s alleged actions on the day of the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection.
Although McConnell voted to acquit Trump during the second impeachment trial, he gave a speech in which he blamed Trump for what transpired at the Capitol that day.
“There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it,” McConnell said at the time.
“The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president.”