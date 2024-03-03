Former President Donald Trump Calls North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson 'Martin Luther King on Steroids'
Former President Donald Trump made headlines once again with his controversial remarks during a rally in North Carolina on Saturday, March 2.
Trump praised NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson by comparing him to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. "on steroids," RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to Mediaite, Trump expressed his admiration for Robinson's speaking skills and even endorsed him for the upcoming North Carolina governor race.
He referred to Robinson as "a great man" and went even further by stating that he believed the Lt. Governor was "better than" MLK Jr.
Trump told the audience, "I heard him coming in on the plane, I was listening, and I said to the people in the plane, ‘Watch this, this is Martin Luther King on steroids.’ Okay?"
"Now, I told that, I told that to Mark. I said, ‘I think you’re better than Martin Luther King," he continued. "I think you are Martin Luther King times two.’ And he looked at me and I wasn’t sure, was he angry, because that’s a terrible thing to say? Or was he complimented?"
However, Trump's words seemed to elicit mixed reactions from Robinson himself, as he admitted, "I have never figured it out. But I'm telling you, he's more than... You should like it because you are outstanding, and you're going to be the next governor."
The controversial remarks made by Trump have stirred debate and criticism, with many questioning the appropriateness and implications of comparing a current political figure to such a revered historical figure.
Trump's awkward speech took place a little over a week after he made equally questionable comments claiming Black voters like him more after he was indicted for 91 criminal charges.
The comments made by the former president have since sparked discussions on social media platforms and news outlets.
One user shared a clip from the rally in a post that read, "Mark Robinson is vile. A pro-life hypocrite who paid for his girlfriend's abortion. Of course, this should've been the end of this wretched man's political career, but far from it! The GOP loves it when someone admits their sin, and now he has a 50/50 shot of being governor of NC."
Another user commented, "If Trump says stuff like this broadcasted for the world to see, can you just imagine the crazy s--- he says off camera?"
A third person joked, "More evidence that Trump can only name like three black people off the top of his head."