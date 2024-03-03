Former President Donald Trump Calls North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson 'Martin Luther King on Steroids'

Trump told the audience, "I heard him coming in on the plane, I was listening, and I said to the people in the plane, ‘Watch this, this is Martin Luther King on steroids.’ Okay?"

"Now, I told that, I told that to Mark. I said, ‘I think you’re better than Martin Luther King," he continued. "I think you are Martin Luther King times two.’ And he looked at me and I wasn’t sure, was he angry, because that’s a terrible thing to say? Or was he complimented?"

However, Trump's words seemed to elicit mixed reactions from Robinson himself, as he admitted, "I have never figured it out. But I'm telling you, he's more than... You should like it because you are outstanding, and you're going to be the next governor."