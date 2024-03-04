'You're Fired': Donald Trump Lashes Out at President Joe Biden in Flurry of Fiery Campaign Ads — 'We Are Coming Like a Freight Train!'
Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden and utilized his infamous The Apprentice catchphrase while pleading with supporters in a series of campaign ads over the weekend, RadarOnline.com can report.
The embattled ex-president and 2024 GOP frontrunner issued a flurry of fiery attack ads against President Biden on Friday and Saturday in an apparent effort to drum up support ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5.
While Trump launched his infamous catchphrase against the 81-year-old current commander-in-chief, he also raged about a series of controversial issues – including the economy, the immigration crisis at the southern border, and trans people.
The 45th president announced that his successor was “fired” and warned Biden that he and his supporters were “coming like a freight train” for the White House in November.
“Today, you’re going to send a big signal to the entire world that this is your country, and it’s also Trump country,” the ex-president said in a video posted to Truth Social for Idaho on Saturday morning.
“You’re going to send a message straight to Crooked Joe Biden that we are coming like a freight train this November 5th with your vote, we are going to tell Crooked Joe Biden, Joe, you’re FIRED!” Trump continued. “You were a terrible president and you are FIRED!”
Biden’s presidential predecessor went on to dub the upcoming general election on November 5th the “most important election in American history.” He also claimed that President Biden is “destroying our country.”
“This is the most important election in American history,” Trump charged. “Under Crooked Joe our country is being destroyed. Our economy is being wrecked by Biden’s inflation disaster. Our borders are being overrun. We’re being invaded. Our values are under attack.”
According to Trump, “men are invading women’s sports” under the Biden Administration, and “America is being weakened and humiliated in the world stage.”
He also warned that Biden is “stumbling” the country to the “brink of World War Three” and that “our country, in other words, is a mess” and a “disaster.”
“But we are not going to let this disaster continue,” the 45th president said. “Three years ago, we were a great nation and we will soon be a great nation again.”
“Together, we are going to defeat Crooked Joe Biden, the worst president in the history of our country, and make America great again,” Trump concluded his video on Saturday. “Thank you.”
Meanwhile, Trump also issued another video, pleading with his supporters to vote early on Super Tuesday and again on March 12.
Fifteen states and one U.S. territory will hold their 2024 GOP nominating contests on Super Tuesday, while another four states will hold their Republican primary elections on March 12.
Although Trump is currently crushing his GOP challenger Nikki Haley with 244 delegates versus her 43, he recently lost his first primary race on Sunday when the former South Carolina governor secured the Washington, D.C. Republican primary race.