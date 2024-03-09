Donald Trump Fires Back at Actor Robert De Niro for Calling Him a 'Malignant Narcissist' Who Wants to Be a 'Dictator'

De Niro called Trump a “total monster” and “a mean, nasty, hateful person” during his recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.

He also went as far as to call Trump a “sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist,” who is “dangerous” and wants to be dictator, claiming that the ex-president would remove Maher’s show from the air and hunt De Niro down.

“If he wins the election... You won’t be on this show anymore. He’ll come looking for me,” said De Niro. “There’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine.”