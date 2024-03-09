Your tip
Donald Trump Fires Back at Actor Robert De Niro for Calling Him a 'Malignant Narcissist' Who Wants to Be a 'Dictator'

By:

Mar. 9 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Former President Donald Trump responded to Killers of the Flower Moon star Robert De Niro after the actor called him a "psychopath" who wants to be a dictator like Vladimir Putin.

Donald Trump

De Niro called Trump a “total monster” and “a mean, nasty, hateful person” during his recent appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher.

He also went as far as to call Trump a “sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist,” who is “dangerous” and wants to be dictator, claiming that the ex-president would remove Maher’s show from the air and hunt De Niro down.

“If he wins the election... You won’t be on this show anymore. He’ll come looking for me,” said De Niro. “There’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine.”

In response to the Hollywood actor's rant, Trump posted a very brief response on Truth Social to his 6.6 million followers.

He wrote, "Robert DeNiro has a terminal case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Such a stupid sounding guy, a low IQ individual!"

During a town hall event hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity in December, Hannity asked Trump point blank to pledge that he would never "abuse power as retribution against anybody."

In response, Trump suggested that he would only rule as a dictator on the first day of his second second term, if elected.

"Except for day one," the former president said. "No, no, no, other than day one. We're closing the border and we're drilling, drilling, drilling. After that, I'm not a dictator." His drilling comment was a reference to his vow to expand oil drilling in the United States.

He later followed up his comments claiming they were in a "joking manner," telling Fox News at town hall in Iowa he's 'not going to have time for retribution."

The former president previously suggested, if he's reelected he would do everything in his power to "get what needs to get done done."

During recent court hearing Trump's lawyers have also been pushing Trump's claim that presidents have absolute immunity unless they were impeached and convicted specifically for that crime. They've gone as far as to claim that the president can even send Seal Team Six to kill their political rivals and not be charged.

