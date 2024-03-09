'The Guy Is a Total Monster': Robert De Niro Sounds the Alarm on Donald Trump and His Supporters
Academy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro went on an epic rant about former President Donald Trump and his supporters, delving into the dangers of a new Trump term and calling the likely Republican nominee for 2024 a string of derogatory names.
De Niro didn't hold back during his recent appearance on HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher.
Maher asked the actor, "Why is Trump winning? I mean, the poll, the New York Times poll this week came out, and maybe this will change it with the State of the Union address. But Trump was beating him rather soundly ... What do you attribute that to?"
De Niro replied, "I don’t know, I just don’t want to feel the way I did. And many, many of us don’t. After the election in 2016, where we couldn’t believe that it happened."
The Raging Bull actor referred to Trump as "a total monster."
"They want to f--- with people, screw them because they’re unhappy about some," he said referring to Trump's base of supporters. "He’s such a mean, nasty, hateful person."
"I’d never play him as an actor because he’s— I can’t see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him," he continued, telling Maher that the former president "can't be elected again."
"You won’t be on this show anymore. He’ll come looking for me. You know there’ll be. There’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That’s what happens in that kind of a dictatorship, which is what he says. Let’s believe and take him at his word," De Niro added.
During an interview with Fox News, Trump said that he would be dictator, but only for "day one."
Trump told Sean Hannity, "We are closing the border and we are drilling, drilling, drilling. After that I am not a dictator."
Maher told De Niro, "I said from the very beginning, this guy is never going to concede power. And he still hasn’t. He still hasn’t — he still hasn't admitted he lost the last election and he advertises that he will go on."
"He says he’s been cheated out of one term," the host continued. "So maybe we should get rid of the only a president only gets two terms thing."
De Niro followed up claiming Trump is a "sociopathic, psychopathic, malignant narcissist."
"He is a dangerous person. We have two people. We have a lot of people, this audience. But there are people who somehow think he’s going to be the answer to their prayers."