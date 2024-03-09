'The Guy Is a Total Monster': Robert De Niro Sounds the Alarm on Donald Trump and His Supporters

The Raging Bull actor referred to Trump as "a total monster."

"They want to f--- with people, screw them because they’re unhappy about some," he said referring to Trump's base of supporters. "He’s such a mean, nasty, hateful person."

"I’d never play him as an actor because he’s— I can’t see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him," he continued, telling Maher that the former president "can't be elected again."

"You won’t be on this show anymore. He’ll come looking for me. You know there’ll be. There’ll be things that happen that none of us can imagine. That’s what happens in that kind of a dictatorship, which is what he says. Let’s believe and take him at his word," De Niro added.