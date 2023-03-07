Your tip
Jen Garner Braces For 'Inevitable End' Of Ex Ben Affleck's Marriage To Jennifer Lopez, Sources Claim

Mar. 6 2023, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck's behavior is a huge worry for everyone in his life right now — especially his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, who is steeling herself for the "inevitable" day when she has to dive in and pick up the pieces, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"Ben's got everyone worried," a pal spilled. "He doesn't seem to be in a good place lately."

The Batman actor, 50, was recently caught on camera looking miserable at the Grammys while his new wife Jennifer Lopez, 53, scolded him in front of a global audience.

Insiders dished the incident made Ben start talking about divorce — then his bride rushed them into make-or-break couples therapy.

"They're fighting to save their marriage right now and there's no doubt it's taking a toll on Ben," spilled the spy. Garner, 50, and Affleck split in 2015 but that didn't stop her from staging an intervention in 2018 and packing him off to rehab for a third time.

"Jennifer can tell a mile off how unhappy Ben is and it worries her to no end where this is all headed," the insider shared. "He may be J Lo's problem now, but he's still the father of her three kids."

RadarOnline.com has reached out to Garner's rep for comment.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Affleck's marriage to J Lo has been in shambles for months, with insiders spilling the pair has been at odds since their July wedding in Las Vegas.

The Let's Get Loud singer is said to be annoyed by Affleck — especially his smoking habit, which sources spilled has been a major issue in their marriage.

Jennifer Garner
Despite promising his blushing bride he'd give up cigarettes, Affleck has been photographed lighting up all around town. We're told smoking wasn't the only thing J Lo tried to change about her husband.

Besides upgrading his wardrobe, the Shotgun Wedding actress killed his budding romance with divorcée Tom Brady before it even started.

"Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," the insider dished in December. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"

J Lo's controlling ways made Garner hesitant about blending their modern families for the holidays.

"It's really been Jen's job for the last 15 years to engineer these perfect Thanksgivings for her kids," the source said in November. "Ben and J Lo's marriage changes that dynamic."

Despite the awkwardness, RadarOnline.com is told Garner's focus is their children's happiness. Sources reveal she'll do whatever it takes to make sure Affleck is the best dad he can be for Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10 — even if that means picking up the pieces if his marriage ends in disaster.

