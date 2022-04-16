Jennifer Garner Celebrates An Early 50th Birthday After Ex Husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Engagement News
Jennifer Garner was spotted in Los Angeles ready to celebrate an early birthday party in the midst of ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's recent engagement announcement.
The 13 Going On 30 actress is getting ready to turn 50! She was seen carrying her own birthday cake while exiting her car in Los Angeles. The star of Netflix's latest The Adam's Project was snapped wearing a loose-fitting black sweater and blue jeans with her hair up in a bun.
The mother of three let her hair down by the time she left the event.
Garner's outing came days after J. Lo's announcement that she was engaged to the actress's ex-husband. The two A-listers have been on the look for a new home to call their own since Affleck popped the question and have been having a blast together visiting several potentials this past week.
J. Lo announced the engagement in a statement she released where she revealed that her fiancé from nearly two decades ago walked in on her in a bubble bath and brought out the massive green diamond ring.
The statement read, "[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again."
She continued, "I was quite literally speechless, and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said "YES of course that’s a YES."'
Despite her turbulent split from the Justice League actor, Garner had been very positive in regard to the engagement news.
An insider told E! News, soon after the popstar's post, Garner "knows that J. Lo has been a positive influence in certain ways." The source also went on to claim that the divorced mom was "happy" for her ex-husband.
Garner and Affleck were married from 2005 all the way to 2018. The two made their vows less than one year after Lopez and Affleck's initial split.
The former acting couple share three children together: 16-year-old Violet, 13-year-old Seraphina and 10-year-old Samuel. Lopez is mom to 14-year-old twins Max and Emme Muñiz.