Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck's 15-Year-Old Daughter Debuts New Name 'Fin' At Memorial
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's 15-year-old has officially entered the spotlight under a new name, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The teen, whose birth name was Seraphina Rose, introduced themselves as Fin for the first time on Saturday at a memorial service for Jennifer's father.
Wearing a black suit and tie, Fin recited a bible verse during the ceremony at Christ Church United Methodist in Charleston, West Virginia.
"Hello my name is Fin Affleck," they told the crowd at the memorial before reading Proverbs 16:8: "Better is a little with righteousness, than a large income with injustice."
They sported cropped hair at the somber event, after being spotted with a bright pink buzzcut in February during a family outing.
In the photos taken last month, the teen could be seen wearing a backpack embroidered with the name "Fin," as OK Magazine reported.
While the backpack revealed the first glimpse of the new name, Fin made their first official announcement as such at Saturday's service.
Fin's grandfather, William Garner, passed away at 85 years old last Saturday, March 30, and Jennifer posted a touching tribute to her dad on Instagram.
"We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question)," Jennifer wrote in the post. "While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."
"Today is for gratitude," the actress continued. "We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she continued. "For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad."
"There is so much to say about my dad — my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us," she added. "But for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."
She and her ex-husband Ben have been co-parenting Fin and their other two children, Violet and Samuel, since their divorce. The couple split in 2018 after 10 years of marriage.
Ben has since rekindled his romance with Jennifer Lopez, and when the two married in 2021, JLo's daughter Emme Muniz became Fin's step-sibling.
Emme also uses they/them pronouns, which Lopez publicly announced while the two were performing at the Blue Diamond Gala in June of 2022.
"[The last time] we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time but they won't. So, this is a very special occasion, because they're very, very busy and booked and pricey," Lopez said at the time.
"They cost me when they come out, but they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time," the singer continued.
Lopez has said that when the kids between the couple "moved in together," it was a "dream come true," but also an "emotional transition."
"And it's just been a phenomenal year," Lopez said in January on Today. "Like, my best year I think since my kids were born.