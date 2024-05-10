Donald Trump Trashes 'Crooked' Biden in Video Rant About Nationwide Protests: 'Doesn't Know He's Alive!'

"We have to end it. November 5th," Trump declared ahead of the election, also calling for Biden to lock in a debate as soon as possible in another video he posted on Thursday.

Trump started his message by pointing out that Biden said the White supremacist Charlottesville riot was a critical moment for the country and the catalyst for his 2020 White House run.

"Crooked Joe Biden would say constantly that he ran because of Charlottesville. We know that's not true," the embattled GOP frontrunner began his message. "And in any case, he's done a really terrible job because Charlottesville is like a peanut compared to the riots and anti-Israel protests that are happening all over our country right now," Trump continued.