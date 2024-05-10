Kelly Clarkson's Ex-Husband Ordered to Cough Up 7-Figure Sum to Continue Fight With Pop Star Over Commissions

Kelly Clarkson’s former managers and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock were ordered to cough up a hefty bond before their fight with the entertainer could proceed. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge set a trial date of August 27, 2024, for Clarkson and Blackstock to face off.

In addition, the judge said, “Plaintiff/Petitioner has seven (7) days to post a bond of $1,5000,000.” Clarkson and Blackstock have been fighting over commissions he was paid during their marriage ever since their split in 2020. Blackstock worked at his father Narvel’s company Starstruck. He served as Clarkson’s manager for over a decade.

The singer signed her deal with Starstruck in 2007 and agreed to pay 15% commissions on projects. After Clarkson split from Blackstock, Starstruck claimed the singer owed $1.4 million in commissions for money earned on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice. The company accused Clarkson of stopping payments after the divorce turned contentious.

The company filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court. Clarkson responded by filing a petition with the California Labor Commission. She claimed Blackstock was never licensed to serve as a talent agent and should NOT have booked her gigs. In addition, she accused him of having overcharged her on commissions.

After the singer filed her petition, Starstruck’s lawsuit was put on pause until the labor commission ruled. In November 2023, the labor commission sided with Clarkson after hearing from both sides. It determined Blackstock should not have booked gigs due to him not being licensed.

He was ordered to return $2.6 million to Clarkson that she had paid him in commissions. The breakdown included $1.9 million from work on The Voice, $450k on a deal with Wayfair, and $208k for work with Norwegian Cruise Line. As we first reported, weeks later, Starstruck and Blackstock filed an appeal. They demanded the Los Angeles Superior Court judge grant them a “Trial de Novo.”

A “Trial de Novo” would allow them to have the LA judge review the facts and make their own determination on the case. Starstuck and Blackstock argued they weren’t allowed to introduce certain evidence and witnesses in the labor commission proceedings. In response, Clarkson demanded Blackstock and Starstruck be ordered to post a $5.2 million bond to continue with their appeal. She said the labor commissioner ruled that her ex-husband had to post bond of twice the amount of the judgment to appeal.

At the recent hearing, the judge ruled Blackstock and Starstruck will only have to post bond of $1.5 million. Clarkson and Blackstock settled their bitter divorce in 2022.