'I Have Their Back Always': Kimora Lee Simmons Addresses Diddy Allegations, Gives Update on Embattled Rapper's Twins
Kimora Lee Simmons turned into Mama Bear when asked how Diddy's twin daughters, Jessie James and D'Lila Star, 17, are coping following the raids on their famous father's home in connection to sex trafficking allegations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kimora and Diddy have a checkered past as she was best friends with the embattled rapper's late ex, Kim Porter, who was the mother of two of his children and died suddenly at the age of 47 in 2018.
While her cause of death was ruled as lobar pneumonia, baseless conspiracy theories connecting Diddy to her passing continue to swirl — especially in the wake of his legal issues. However, regardless of Kimora's feelings about the Bad Boy Records mogul, 54, she made it clear that she's got Jessie and D'Lila's back. She also had an awkward reaction when the allegations about Diddy were brought up.
The model-turned-fashion designer, 49, said the twins are doing "great" and "being fabulous" when asked how they've been navigating through the family turmoil. "I love them so much, and I have their back," she added in the video obtained by TMZ.
It sounds like she's pretty tight with the teens, revealing she watches their animals, and they're more like sisters to her children.
"They're just beautiful and I love them so much," Kimora stated, adding, "and I have their back always and forever." When asked about the sexual assault allegations, lawsuits, and federal raid against Diddy, she nervously laughed and brushed it off.
"No, no. I don't know about all that," Kimora responded. Laughing she continued, "That's a lot. I only know my kids."
- 'On My Last Nerve Right Now': Kimora Lee Simmons Seemingly Reacts to 21-Year-Old Daughter Aoki Dating 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf
- 'Very Happy': Aoki Lee Simmons Confirms Relationship With 65-Year-Old Boyfriend Vittorio Assaf in Bizarre Instagram Live
- 'Disgusting': Russell Simmons' 21-Year-Old Daughter Aoki Called Out for Age Gap With 65-Year-Old Boyfriend Vittorio Assaf
As RadarOnline.com reported, Diddy is the center of a federal sex trafficking investigation. The probe came to a head when Homeland Security agents raided his Beverly Hills and Miami properties, in which two of his sons, Justin Combs, 30, and King Combs, 25, were handcuffed and detained but not arrested.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
The allegations were made in several explosive lawsuits, first filed by Diddy's ex, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura. She and others in the embattled rapper's orbit have reportedly "cooperated" with law enforcement after he was hit with at least four lawsuits claiming sexual assault, rape, and more. We should note that the suit filed by Cassie has been settled, and Diddy has denied all the accusations against him.