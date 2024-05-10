Donald Trump Forgets His Son Barron's Age Shortly After Mocking President Joe Biden's Own Mental Acuity
Donald Trump forgot his youngest son’s age this week shortly after he mocked President Joe Biden’s own mental acuity, RadarOnline.com can report.
Trump forgot his son Barron’s age on Thursday during an interview with Univision 51.
The embattled ex-president’s blunder came as he and Univision 51 reporter Marilys Llanos discussed Barron’s upcoming political debut at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July.
Barron, who turned 18 on March 20, was recently named a Florida delegate for this year’s RNC.
“Well, to me that’s very cute because it’s a very young guy and he’s graduating from high school this year,” Trump said of Barron’s first political role as a Florida delegate. “He’s a very good student, very smart.”
“And I think that’s great. I think it’s very interesting too,” the former president continued. “But he’s pretty young. I will say. He’s 17, but, if they can do that, I’m all for it. I think I’m all for it. And he probably would be, knowing him. He would probably be for it too.”
Barron Trump is not 17. He turned 18 nearly two months ago.
Meanwhile, ex-President Trump also touted his ability to do “a lot of things at one time” during his Univision 51 interview on Thursday.
Trump specifically praised his ability to run a business and campaign for this year’s White House race against President Biden.
“I’m able to put it aside and to think about other things,” Trump said. “I’m very ambidextrous, so to speak. I can do a lot of things at one time.”
"I’m willing to do and able to do things and lots of different things,” he continued. “I run a business right now, but now I’m starting to get full back into the campaign mode. And we’re really, I mean, doing amazingly well. It’s the best numbers we’ve ever had. It’s been incredible.”
As RadarOnline.com previously noted, Trump forgot Barron’s age shortly after he ridiculed President Biden for the 81-year-old leader’s allegedly poor mental acuity.
On Thursday, as he sat in a Manhattan courtroom as Stormy Daniels testified as a witness in his criminal hush money trial, Trump took to Truth Social to call President Biden a “confused man” who “doesn’t know he’s alive.”
“He’s a confused man. He can’t put two sentences together,” Trump said of Biden. “He doesn’t have a clue. He doesn’t know where he is.”
“He doesn’t know he’s alive and he’s our president,” the embattled ex-president added.
Trump targeted President Biden further and challenged Biden to a presidential debate “anywhere” and “anytime.”