Stormy Daniels Testifies She Had Unprotected Sex With Donald Trump After Talking About Condoms

donald trump lawyers stormy daniels refused subpoena hush money trial
Source: MEGA

Stormy Daniels testified about discussing condoms with Donald Trump before they had unprotected sex.

By:

May 9 2024, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Stormy Daniels testified that she discussed her insistence on using condoms while making adult films to Donald Trump — before claiming he proceeded not to use one when they allegedly had sex, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Daniels, who's at the center of Trump's criminal hush money case, testified on Thursday for the second day in court.

eric trump stormy daniels testimony donald trump trial pure extortion
Source: MEGA

Daniels testified for two days in Trump's criminal hush money case.

Portions of Daniels' testimony were considered too graphic to report on mainstream media, including details of her alleged sexual encounter with the ex-president.

At one point, Daniels recalled her conversation with Trump before they allegedly had sex in which they discussed her work. She was then questioned if Trump asked her if she "had ever been tested," given her line of work.

donald trump walk out manhattan trial refuge gop states extradition
Source: MEGA

Daniels said Trump asked her if she had ever been testified and if she used condoms.

Daniels said, "Yes, of course," before noting, "I volunteered it as well."

"At the time you — you’ll to be tested every 30 days. Today it’s every 14 days. You cannot work unless you have a test," Daniels explained. "And yes, you know, 'have you ever had a bad test?' A bad test is something positive for something. I said, 'Nope, I can show you my entire record.' Anybody in the industry can see anybody’s testing. You sort of waive that privilege."

Daniels was then asked talked to Trump "at all about protection, safety?"

"Yes, a little bit. And I think that’s kind of how we segued into the safety conversation," she recalled. "He said, aren’t you worried about safety? And I was quick to point out that my time in the industry I chose to work for Wicked Pictures because they are the only condom mandatory company."

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
donald trump attend campaign fundraiser barron high school graduation
Source: MEGA

Daniels said she told Trump she always used condoms while working in the adult film industry.

Daniels further explained that meant "that even when I was working — even if a married couple was working together, even if you were going to work with your spouse, for a husband and wife, you live together, when you perform on camera for Wicked Pictures, you have to use a condom."

After noting the details of her conversation with Trump about whether or not she had been tested and her use of condoms, Daniels testified about allegedly having unprotected sex with the ex-president.

donald trump walk out manhattan trial refuge gop states extradition
Source: MEGA

Daniels answered 'No' when asked if Trump used a condom after their conversation.

"Was he wearing a condom?" the prosecution asked, to which Daniels replied, "No."

When pressed if that was "concerning" to her, Daniels answered "Yes."

Despite Trump allegedly not using a condom, Daniels said she didn't mention it to the ex-president, "I didn’t say anything at all."

