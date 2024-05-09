Stormy Daniels Testifies She Had Unprotected Sex With Donald Trump After Talking About Condoms
Stormy Daniels testified that she discussed her insistence on using condoms while making adult films to Donald Trump — before claiming he proceeded not to use one when they allegedly had sex, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Daniels, who's at the center of Trump's criminal hush money case, testified on Thursday for the second day in court.
Portions of Daniels' testimony were considered too graphic to report on mainstream media, including details of her alleged sexual encounter with the ex-president.
At one point, Daniels recalled her conversation with Trump before they allegedly had sex in which they discussed her work. She was then questioned if Trump asked her if she "had ever been tested," given her line of work.
Daniels said, "Yes, of course," before noting, "I volunteered it as well."
"At the time you — you’ll to be tested every 30 days. Today it’s every 14 days. You cannot work unless you have a test," Daniels explained. "And yes, you know, 'have you ever had a bad test?' A bad test is something positive for something. I said, 'Nope, I can show you my entire record.' Anybody in the industry can see anybody’s testing. You sort of waive that privilege."
Daniels was then asked talked to Trump "at all about protection, safety?"
"Yes, a little bit. And I think that’s kind of how we segued into the safety conversation," she recalled. "He said, aren’t you worried about safety? And I was quick to point out that my time in the industry I chose to work for Wicked Pictures because they are the only condom mandatory company."
- Biden Campaign Calls Out Donald Trump for 'Whining' Instead of Campaigning
- Stormy Daniels Spars With Donald Trump's Defense Attorney During Day 2 of Her Criminal Hush Money Trial Testimony
- Probe Launched Over Trump Fraud Judge Allegedly Receiving Unsolicited Advice From Embattled Real Estate Lawyer Before $454 Million Ruling: Report
Daniels further explained that meant "that even when I was working — even if a married couple was working together, even if you were going to work with your spouse, for a husband and wife, you live together, when you perform on camera for Wicked Pictures, you have to use a condom."
After noting the details of her conversation with Trump about whether or not she had been tested and her use of condoms, Daniels testified about allegedly having unprotected sex with the ex-president.
"Was he wearing a condom?" the prosecution asked, to which Daniels replied, "No."
When pressed if that was "concerning" to her, Daniels answered "Yes."
Despite Trump allegedly not using a condom, Daniels said she didn't mention it to the ex-president, "I didn’t say anything at all."