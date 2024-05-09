Stormy Daniels Spars With Donald Trump's Defense Attorney During Day 2 of Her Criminal Hush Money Trial Testimony
Stormy Daniels sparred with Donald Trump’s defense attorney during the second day of her criminal hush money trial testimony this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come after Daniels returned to the witness stand in Manhattan on Thursday morning, she and Trump's defense attorney, Susan Necheles, battled back and forth regarding several claims made during the beginning of her testimony on Tuesday.
The first back-and-forth between Daniels and Necheles came after Necheles seemed to accuse Daniels of “making phony stories” about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump back in July 2006.
“You have a lot of experience making phony stories about sex,” Trump’s attorney said regarding Daniels’ career in the adult film industry.
“Wow. That’s not how I would put it," Daniels fired back. "The sex in the films is very much real, just like what happened to me in that room.”
"If that story was untrue,” Daniels continued, “I would’ve written it to be a lot better.”
Necheles also cited a 2011 interview in which Daniels claimed that she and Trump shared dinner together before their alleged sexual encounter unfolded. Daniels testified on Tuesday that she and Trump never actually ate dinner that night.
“I had dinner in the room,” Daniels clarified during her testimony on Thursday. “But we never got any food, and we never ate anything.”
Another tense back-and-forth between Daniels and Trump’s defense attorney occurred when Necheles cited the now infamous and alleged $130k hush money payment and insisted that Daniels “wanted money from President Trump.”
“You wanted money from President Trump, right?” Necheles asked Daniels as Daniels sat on the witness stand.
“No,” Daniels replied to that line of questioning. “I never asked for money from President Trump.”
“I never asked for money from anyone in particular,” she added, “I asked for money to tell my story.”
Daniels’ cross-examination escalated further when Necheles cited a social media exchange that Daniels engaged in after a social media user called the adult film star a “human toilet.”
"Exactly!” Daniels responded to the person at the time. “Making me the best person to flush the orange turd down."
When Necheles asked Daniels whether her response indicated that she would be "instrumental" in putting Trump in jail, Daniels described her response as “hyperbole” and explained how she was also “not a toilet.”
Then, when Necheles asked what Daniels meant by “orange turd,” Daniels responded that she “absolutely meant Mr. Trump.”
Meanwhile, the second day of Daniels’ testimony on Thursday reportedly appeared to upset ex-President Trump as he sat listening during the back-and-forth.
Judge Juan Merchan was forced to warn Trump’s defense team to control their client after Trump “cursed audibly” and “shook his head visually.”
“I understand that your client is upset at this point, but he is cursing audibly, and he is shaking his head visually, and that’s contemptuous,” Judge Merchan told Trump attorney Todd Blanche during a short sidebar.
“It has the potential to intimidate the witness, and the jury can see that,” Judge Merchan added. “You need to speak to him. I won't tolerate that.”