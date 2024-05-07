'Pure Extortion': Eric Trump Slams Stormy Daniels' 'Garbage' Testimony During Dad Donald's Criminal Hush Money Trial
Eric Trump accused Stormy Daniels of “pure extortion” this week and called the adult film star’s criminal hush money testimony “garbage,” RadarOnline.com can report.
Donald Trump’s son’s surprising remarks came on Tuesday shortly after Daniels took the stand to testify about her alleged 2006 affair with the embattled ex-president.
Eric, who sat in the front row during the day’s criminal proceedings, rushed to X to rage about the ongoing trial and the bombshell developments taking place.
“No one believes that on the eve of an election, a former President of the United States & the Current Frontrunner, is being tried for 34 felonies (based on a bookkeeping entry, booked by a person who never spoke with the President and sat in New York while he was in the Oval Office 240 miles away in Washington DC), for booking an legal invoice as a “Legal Expense” in a PERSONAL bank account general ledger nearly 8 years ago,” Eric fumed on Tuesday morning.
“This is a show trial with the sole intent to embarrass and prevent the frontrunner’s ability to campaign,” he continued.
Eric returned to X roughly one hour later to criticize Daniels’ “garbage” testimony and to trash the prosecutors prosecuting ex-President Trump in Manhattan.
“Perspective: Sitting front row attempting to figure out how any of this garbage from 20 years ago relates to “legal” bills submitted by a long-time personal attorney being booked as a “legal” expense — but I digress,” the 45th president’s 40-year-old son tweeted.
“To be clear, they don’t give a s--- about the merits of this case – the 15 Manhattan prosecutors are sitting at their table and behind in the courthouse pews, giddy by this salacious show,” he continued.
“This is the intent, not the merits, nor the fact that this entire case is a massive extortion play.”
Flash forward to 12:45 PM – shortly before the court took a break for lunch – and Eric returned to X for a third time to seemingly accuse Daniels of “extortion.”
“Pure EXTORTION!!!!” he wrote shortly before the court took a short recess.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Eric Trump’s X tirades came as Daniels took the stand to testify about her alleged July 2006 affair with ex-President Trump.
Daniels shared a series of bombshell claims while on the witness stand on Tuesday – including the claim that ex-President Trump once admitted that he and his wife Melania Trump “don’t even sleep in the same room.”
The adult film star also claimed that she once “spanked” Trump with a magazine during their hotel rendezvous in July 2006, and she detailed the pair’s purported sexual encounter.
“The next thing I know, I was on the bed, somehow on the opposite side of the bed from where we had been standing. I had my clothes and my shoes off,” Daniels testified. "I just left as fast as I could.”
Judge Juan Merchan later denied the Trump defense team’s request for a mistrial.