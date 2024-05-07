Will Smith's Alleged Trespasser Arrested After Several Unwanted Visits to Actor's Mansion

Will stuck by Jada's side during the book's release and spoke out about their modern union.

“We call it ‘brutiful,'” he said at Jada's book event in October 2023. “It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”

“As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” Will added. “I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I’ve ever dreamed.”