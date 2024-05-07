Will Smith's Alleged Trespasser Arrested After Several Unwanted Visits to Actor's Mansion
Will Smith's alleged trespasser was arrested after showing up at the actor's Los Angeles mansion twice in one day. Online booking records obtained by RadarOnline.com reveal a man was taken into custody on May 1 at 5 PM, with law enforcement insiders revealing L.A. County Sheriff's Department deputies were called out to Smith's home two separate times last Wednesday.
The first call was to report a suspicious man lurking near the mansion's gate. The man later identified as 37-year-old Robert Ogden allegedly asked for someone who is not a resident at the property, reported TMZ. Security instructed him to leave the property, which he did before officers arrived; however, he didn't stay gone for long.
Sources shared Ogden returned to Will's mansion a short time later, and things escalated with the man somehow gaining access to the grounds. The Bad Boys Ride or Die actor's security team interjected, detaining the man before he reached Will's home.
Cops returned to the property to arrest Ogden on a misdemeanor charge.
Thankfully, Will was not home during the incident. This isn't the first time the famous Pinkett-Smith family has dealt with alleged trespassers. Earlier this year, Will's estranged wife, Jada, faced off with two men who climbed her balcony when she was home. The actress was able to scare off the unwanted visitors.
You'll recall that Will and Jada live separately, so the issues were at different homes.
Their unusual living situation was brought to light last year during Jada's book tour. She dropped several bombshells about her three-decade-long marriage to Will, including that they had secretly been separated for 7 years and had no plans to divorce.
Will stuck by Jada's side during the book's release and spoke out about their modern union.
“We call it ‘brutiful,'” he said at Jada's book event in October 2023. “It was brutal and beautiful at the same time.”
“As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” Will added. “I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I’ve ever dreamed.”