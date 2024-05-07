Gisele Bündchen 'Disappointed' by Portrayal of Family on Tom Brady's Netflix Roast Special
Gisele Bündchen was a hot topic during her ex-husband Tom Brady's roast and felt "disappointed" over the portrayal of her fizzled romance with the NFL legend, sources close to the supermodel revealed after the show aired.
The retired quarterback was the guest of honor for Netflix's live special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which was held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on May 5.
Brady took many of the insults and shady remarks in stride as his former teammates and famous friends took the stage to skewer the famed New England Patriots star, including host Kevin Hart, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, Nikki Glaser, Jeff Ross, and Kim Kardashian, addressing his football career, past scandals, and recent divorce.
An insider told PEOPLE that Bündchen didn't appreciate the comments at her expense and was "deeply" disheartened by the "disrespectful" way their family dynamic was presented.
"As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted," claimed the tipster.
Bündchen's relationship with her jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente was referenced by many of the comedians, and Brady seemed to brush it off during the special.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, sources said that Brady was totally "fine being the butt of jokes," but that he didn't want his family dragged into it.
The comics, however, didn't let that stop them from going all in.
"Tom, the only thing dumber than you saying 'yes' to this roast was when you said, 'Hey babe, you should try jiu-jitsu,'" Glaser quipped.
"How much would it suck for Tom... omg, just knowing your ex-wife's new boyfriend could beat your a-- while eating hers," she continued as the audience roared with laughter.
Hart also joked about Bündchen attending the show as Antonio Brown's plus one after the former NFL star trolled Brady by sharing doctored pics of himself with the model.
The Jumanji actor even brought up Brady's retirement and reports that Bündchen gave him an ultimatum. "When you got a chance to go 8-9 and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do what the f--- you gotta do," Hart said with a chuckle. "You gotta do it."
Hart wrapped up his set by blasting Brady's decision to leave New England and abandon then-head coach Bill Belichick. "You sometimes got to f--- your coach," he said. "You know who else f----- their coach? Gisele. She f----- that karate man."
Bündchen previously shut down rumors that she cheated in an interview with the New York Times, revealing those claims are completely unfounded.
Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce in Oct. 2022 after 13 years of marriage.
"This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first," she shared about her new relationship. "It's very different. It is very honest, and it's very transparent."