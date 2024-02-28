Tom Brady Struggling to Deal With Ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's Romance With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor: Report
Retired NFL star Tom Brady has reportedly been thrown for a loop by ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's hot romance with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A bombshell report claimed that as the happy couple talk wedding plans, Brady, 46, is wondering where it all went wrong!
"Tom knows the ship has sailed as far as him getting back with Gisele, but that doesn't make this any easier to swallow," an insider revealed to the National Enquirer. "He can't help but wonder how long it's really been going on."
In fact, Bündchen, 43, and Joaquim, 35, already seemed to be cozy with each other when she filed for divorce.
"Tom was left feeling very suspicious by their sudden romance — and he's having trouble getting past it," the source added. "He feels like a fool."
Since the supermodel dumped the seven-time Super Bowl champ, she's been seen vacationing with Joaquim in Costa Rica and their native Brazil, joined by her kids with Brady — Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.
Still, the supermodel has been coy about their relationship — until now!
"He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust," Bündchen coyly said before she was caught in a steamy Valentine's Day PDA moment in Miami, seemingly confirming relationship rumors. "It's so good to have that kind of energy."
The insider noted, "She's acting like a woman in love — and Tom's in a world of pain!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bündchen and Brady's reps for comment.
As this outlet reported, insiders claimed Brady has been suspicious of the overlap between his marriage and Bündchen's romance with the 35-year-old.
Brady is reportedly convinced that Bündchen's relationship with Valente began in 2021, long before their separation.
The supermodel and jiu-jitsu trainer have been romantically linked since June 2023.
Apparently, Brady put his post-football career on hold in hopes of fixing his marriage. Insiders in Brady's circle claimed the NFL star delayed his $375 million broadcasting deal at FOX Sports with the intention of working things with Bündchen.
"The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele's complaints about Tom putting football before family, so he decided to show her he's willing to focus on them before taking the job," the source explained. "His only goal right now is to get his family back."
But after their split, Bündchen focused on herself and vacationed with Valente — and Brady eventually moved on and was soon seen cozying up to model Irina Shayk.