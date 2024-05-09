Your tip
JFK's Grandson Mocks Cousin RFK Jr. as 'Russian Stooge on Steroids' as Family Feud Intensifies

May 9 2024, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

John F. Kennedy's outspoken grandson Jack Schlossberg is gladly taking on more personas as he publicly criticizes cousin and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Sharing a series of Instagram clips, the 31-year-old got into character as a number of would-be voters, mocking RFK Jr. while revealing why he feels the 2024 hopeful is not fit to lead the country, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In his latest clip, Schlossberg did his version of a Cockney accent in a character he named Tiny Tim, who called out RFK Jr. for his anti-vaccine stance supporting "bodily autonomy" before pondering why he couldn't answer a question pertaining to the subject in the context of reproductive rights.

In another video, he claimed RFK Jr. was a stooge for Russia on steroids who would cut the military budget when "Russia and China are on our a--."

Schlossberg used a thick Boston accent and went by the name "Jimmy" as he slammed the politician.

"You know, I'm a fan of his father," Schlossberg said. "And you know his uncle? Rest in peace, I remember where I was the day he was killed, I mean it was a tragic day, the entire country wept. But listen, that guy, he's a prick. The new guy, the young guy, he's a friggin prick."

"He's got Trump's donors. He's got Trump's advisors. Him and Trump go way freakin' back," Schlossberg said while portraying Jimmy. "Don't throw away your vote."

Schlossberg has since shared a follow-up video as Jimmy in which he addresses the criticism he is facing over his clips mocking RFK Jr., revealing it's simply his light-hearted way of speaking his mind and part of his overall efforts to help reelect President Joe Biden whom he feels should remain in office.

The social media sensation also adopted a Long Island accent to play a character named "Anthony," asking who would protect his money if RFK Jr. got his way to eliminate the Federal Reserve.

RFK Jr. previoysly brushed off the criticism and said he loves his family "either way."

RFK Jr., who launched an independent presidential bid after challenging Biden for the Democratic nomination, recently addressed the rift in his family after more than a dozen of them endorsed the current president's reelection bid.

"Some of them don't like the fact that I'm running," Kennedy said of his relatives. "I debated them with information and passion and not to hate each other because we disagreed with each other," he explained. "I love my family, either way."

