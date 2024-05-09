JFK's Grandson Mocks Cousin RFK Jr. as 'Russian Stooge on Steroids' as Family Feud Intensifies

In his latest clip, Schlossberg did his version of a Cockney accent in a character he named Tiny Tim, who called out RFK Jr. for his anti-vaccine stance supporting "bodily autonomy" before pondering why he couldn't answer a question pertaining to the subject in the context of reproductive rights.

In another video, he claimed RFK Jr. was a stooge for Russia on steroids who would cut the military budget when "Russia and China are on our a--."

Schlossberg used a thick Boston accent and went by the name "Jimmy" as he slammed the politician.