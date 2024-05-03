John F. Kennedy's Grandson Speaks Out Against RFK Jr.'s 2024 Bid Again: 'Vote for Biden, and Feel Good'

The grandson of former president John F. Kennedy has not played coy about his thoughts on cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling his 2024 bid an "embarrassment" and "vanity project."

Jack Schlossberg denounced RFK Jr.'s political aspirations, previously claiming his first cousin once removed will not lead America into a brighter future.

RadarOnline.com has learned that Schlossberg returned to social media with more video clips portraying different characters, all of whom endorse President Joe Biden's re-election bid.