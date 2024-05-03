John F. Kennedy's Grandson Speaks Out Against RFK Jr.'s 2024 Bid Again: 'Vote for Biden, and Feel Good'
The grandson of former president John F. Kennedy has not played coy about his thoughts on cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling his 2024 bid an "embarrassment" and "vanity project."
Jack Schlossberg denounced RFK Jr.'s political aspirations, previously claiming his first cousin once removed will not lead America into a brighter future.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Schlossberg returned to social media with more video clips portraying different characters, all of whom endorse President Joe Biden's re-election bid.
Recent polling shows RFK Jr. drawing evenly from both of the major party candidates' 2020 supporters, Politico reported — although, embattled GOP frontrunner Donald Trump said he wasn't concerned or eager to set a debate with RFK Jr. due to his numbers not being high enough.
One clip shared on Friday featured "Jimmy's thoughts on RFK Jr.," calling the independent candidate a "prick" while accusing him of lying.
"He's got Trump's donors. He's got Trump's advisors. Him and Trump go way freakin' back," Schlossberg said while portraying Jimmy. "Don't throw away your vote. Vote for Biden, feel good."
Another clip explained "why Jimmy is voting Biden," citing the three reasons as being tied to the economy, the environment, democracy, and civil rights, for which he said Biden can be trusted.
A third video posted by Schlossberg showed him in character as a man named Anthony from Long Island who blasted RFK Jr. for wanting to "cut the military budget in half."
Schlossberg posted a fourth video including "Wade's take" which was that "behavior matters." Wade said he would be voting for Biden because he believes in "honor, integrity, decency and plain old patriotism."
More than a dozen members of the Kennedy family recently endorsed Biden for a second term and last year, Schlossberg took a public stance against RFK Jr. and praised the accomplishments of Biden.
"Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since the New Deal and the largest investment in green energy ever. He's appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the Covid pandemic, and he ended Donald Trump," Schlossberg said.
"These are the issues that matter. And if my cousin, Bobby Kennedy Jr., cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden too," Schlossberg added. "Instead, he's trading in on Camelot, celebrity conspiracy theories and conflict for personal gain and fame."
"I've listened to him. I know him. I have no idea why anyone thinks he should be president."
RFK Jr. recently addressed his family's support of Biden and said that wouldn't be slowing him down.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Some of them don't like the fact that I'm running," Kennedy said of his relatives. "I debated them with information and passion and not to hate each other because we disagreed with each other," he added. "I love my family, either way."