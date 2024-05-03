'RHONJ' Star Rachel Fuda Shades Teresa Giudice Over 'House of Villains' Gig Following Rumors of Money Woes
The claws are out! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda had plenty to say about her costar Teresa Giudice signing on for Season 2 of E!’s House of Villains, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Teresa's new gig comes amid rumors she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas are experiencing serious financial hardships, with their alleged money woes being a topic of conversation in the explosive Season 14 trailer.
Rachel appeared on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, and couldn't wait to throw shade at Teresa's choice to join House of Villains, the competition show where reality stars compete for a cash prize.
“Hustlin’ for a buck out here in these streets. You gotta do what you gotta do,” she reacted before firing additional shots.
“She took the title. I didn’t take the first punch as she says, right?” Rachel said. “So she called herself a villain.”
RHONJ fans were on the edge of their seat when the trailer dropped earlier this week, showing the Fudas' explosive argument with Teresa after the latter fueled rumors about John.
In the clip, Rachel told Teresa to keep her husband’s name out of her “fat f------ hot-dog-lipped mouth.”
Rachel made no apologies for her reaction, stating, “If you come after my family, I’m going to defend them. I’m doing what anybody else would do. I didn’t go into the season thinking that’s what I was going to do. I definitely thought me, my husband or both of would be attacked, for sure. That was definitely in the forefront of my mind."
She made it clear that she's John's ride-or-die.
“But I just think that to have a supportive husband in all of this and for him to really be involved in a career choice that I made, I’m just really grateful to have him by my side through all of it," Rachel added.
- Cardi B's BFF Star Brim to Serve 1-Year at Same Prison Teresa Giudice and Lauryn Hill Spent Time
- 'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Sued Over Alleged Computer Hacking, Harassment Campaign Against Ex-Fiancee
- RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Recalls Cooking for 200 Behind Bars, Making Money From Prison Exit Photos
The Fudas aren't the only ones fighting with Teresa or bringing up her alleged money issues this season. In one scene, Margaret Josephs told her husband, Joe Benigno, that “Louie pissed her [Teresa's] money away."
In a separate scene, Danielle Cabral confided in Giudice’s estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga about Teresa's life at home, saying the ex-inmate "is distraught because in the house there is not a lot of calm."
Teresa already served almost a year in prison after she and her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, pled guilty to bank, mail, wire, bankruptcy, and tax fraud. The money topic is a touchy button for her — and Rachel's comment will likely set her off.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Teresa will star in Season 2 of House of Villains alongside Bachelor Nation's Victoria Larson, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kandy Muse, Survivor winner Richard Hatch, Flavor of Love's Tiffany “New York” Pollard, and more.
They filmed the competition series — slated for a fall release — earlier this year after production for the latest season of RHONJ wrapped.
Season 14 of the Bravo franchise premieres on Sunday at 8 PM ET.