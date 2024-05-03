'RHONJ' Star Rachel Fuda Shades Teresa Giudice Over 'House of Villains' Gig Following Rumors of Money Woes

Teresa's new gig comes amid rumors she and Luis “Louie” Ruelas are experiencing serious financial hardships, with their alleged money woes being a topic of conversation in the explosive Season 14 trailer.

The claws are out! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Rachel Fuda had plenty to say about her costar Teresa Giudice signing on for Season 2 of E!’s House of Villains, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Hustlin’ for a buck out here in these streets. You gotta do what you gotta do,” she reacted before firing additional shots.

Rachel appeared on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast, and couldn't wait to throw shade at Teresa's choice to join House of Villains, the competition show where reality stars compete for a cash prize.

In the clip, Rachel told Teresa to keep her husband’s name out of her “fat f------ hot-dog-lipped mouth.”

RHONJ fans were on the edge of their seat when the trailer dropped earlier this week, showing the Fudas' explosive argument with Teresa after the latter fueled rumors about John.

“She took the title. I didn’t take the first punch as she says, right?” Rachel said. “So she called herself a villain.”

Rachel made no apologies for her reaction, stating, “If you come after my family, I’m going to defend them. I’m doing what anybody else would do. I didn’t go into the season thinking that’s what I was going to do. I definitely thought me, my husband or both of would be attacked, for sure. That was definitely in the forefront of my mind."

She made it clear that she's John's ride-or-die.

“But I just think that to have a supportive husband in all of this and for him to really be involved in a career choice that I made, I’m just really grateful to have him by my side through all of it," Rachel added.