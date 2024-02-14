'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Sued Over Alleged Computer Hacking, Harassment Campaign Against Ex-Fiancee
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, and private investigator Bo Dietl are accused of working in tandem with other lawyers to dig up dirt on an ex-fiancée of the businessman.
Dietl, Ruelas, and attorney Danielle Rosenberg were all named as defendants in a lawsuit that alleges Dietl and his co-conspirators "began to access the computers and internet drive folders of Plaintiffs in their capacity as a law firm" with intent to release information that would aid in Ruelas "harassment and abuse against a previous romantic partner."
That romantic partner was not mentioned in the docs but plaintiff Kevin Johnson told the Daily Beast that the individual in question was Ruelas' ex-fiancée, Vanessa Reiser.
Ruelas, Dietl, and their counsel are accused of orchestrating the hacking "with criminal, reckless, malicious, fraudulent intent devised to defraud" the plaintiffs and cover their "own misdeeds," according to the docs filed on Monday obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The defendants are claimed to have violated the Federal Wiretap Act, the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, and the New Jersey Wiretapping and Electronic Surveillance Control Act.
"I received, accidentally, what I perceived to be an illegal email between Bo Dietl's office and Danielle Rosenberg that I then sent to Vanessa a little time after discovering it, after having conversations with some women in my life and doing legal research into the ethics of what Rosenberg and Dietl were doing," attorney Kevin Johnson told the outlet over the phone. "In that email were the recordings that have already been reported of a private investigator spying on Vanessa."
The lawsuit drama comes after Ruelas revealed he hired a private investigator to dig into cast members' backgrounds on the season finale of RHONJ.
Dietl, however, denied the claims. "It's such bull----," he told The U.S. Sun after the episode aired. "To me, it's not a positive thing when people throw my name around."
Noting if he did conduct an investigation, there would be a non-disclosure policy, he declared, "I'll say it emphatically, Luis never hired my company to do any background on any members of the Real Housewives of New Jersey."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Giudice for comment. Dietl and Ruelas have not yet responded to the lawsuit.
A source with knowledge of the ordeal told Page Six, "This is beyond frivolous and will ultimately be dismissed by a court."