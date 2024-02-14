'RHONJ' Star Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Sued Over Alleged Computer Hacking, Harassment Campaign Against Ex-Fiancee

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis "Louie" Ruelas, and private investigator Bo Dietl are accused of working in tandem with other lawyers to dig up dirt on an ex-fiancée of the businessman.

Dietl, Ruelas, and attorney Danielle Rosenberg were all named as defendants in a lawsuit that alleges Dietl and his co-conspirators "began to access the computers and internet drive folders of Plaintiffs in their capacity as a law firm" with intent to release information that would aid in Ruelas "harassment and abuse against a previous romantic partner."