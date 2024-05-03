PHOTOS: Ivanka Trump Lives It Up in Miami With Husband Jared Kushner While Daddy Donald Faces Trial in NYC

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were in great spirits while enjoying a date night that doubled as a fun-filled event outing at Carbone Beach for Miami Race Week.

The former First Daughter dressed to impress on Thursday, wearing a chic midnight blue Clio Peppiatt mini that costs $1230 and is hand-embroidered with crystals and beads on the bodice and neckline, RadarOnline.com has learned.