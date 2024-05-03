PHOTOS: Ivanka Trump Lives It Up in Miami With Husband Jared Kushner While Daddy Donald Faces Trial in NYC
Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, were in great spirits while enjoying a date night that doubled as a fun-filled event outing at Carbone Beach for Miami Race Week.
The former First Daughter dressed to impress on Thursday, wearing a chic midnight blue Clio Peppiatt mini that costs $1230 and is hand-embroidered with crystals and beads on the bodice and neckline, RadarOnline.com has learned.
She paired the frock with a pair of metallic silver strappy heels while Kushner looked casually suave in an unbuttoned navy button-up with a white T-shirt underneath and black trousers.
Several celebrities arrived in style at the event presented by Major Food Group and American Express, at which rapper Ludacris took the stage to perform some of his biggest hits.
On Friday, Ivanka shared a clip of Ludacris rapping as the crowd sang his lyrics.
The star-studded event, hailed as an "over-the-top four-night supper club," also featured appearances from Miami Dolphins players Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and fellow star couple Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his swimsuit model wife Hannah Davis Jeter.
"Amazing night at Carbone on the Beach," Ivanka captioned a photo of herself and Kushner.
Ivanka and her husband previously stepped out together for the Miami Open at Hard Rock stadium and she was seen cheering as the players duked it out during the quarter-final match.
Sources close to the mom of three said in March that she was happy with her choice to step back from politics ahead of her father's 2024 bid and ongoing court battles.
Ivanka and Kushner previously served as senior advisers to Trump during his term in office from Jan. 2017 to 2021.
"She is very happy, living her best life," an insider told PEOPLE, claiming that Ivanka has no regrets about her decision. "She left politics totally in the rearview mirror and so this time around, even if her dad is the leading Republican candidate, she basically doesn't care. She told him when he said he was going to run again that she didn't want to be involved."
"The first election, she wanted to support him," the source said. "She wanted to be a good daughter. She served his administration for four years, but she had enough. She doesn't want to do it anymore."