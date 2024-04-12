Former Obama Advisor Accuses Jared Kushner of Corruption ‘Like We’ve Never Seen Before’ After $2B Deal With Saudi Arabia
A former Obama advisor accused Jared Kushner of corruption this week in connection to a $2 billion investment Kushner received from Saudi Arabia back in 2021, RadarOnline.com can report.
Ben Rhodes, who previously served as President Barack Obama’s deputy national security advisor, made the shocking corruption allegations against Ivanka Trump's husband on Wednesday during an appearance on MSNBC.
According to Rhodes, Kushner engaged in corruption “like we’ve never seen before” when his investment firm accepted $2 billion from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman three years ago.
Rhodes also accused Kushner of helping Saudi Crown Prince bin Salman “cover up” the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
“This is not subtle corruption that we’re looking at,” Rhodes told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner. “This is a guy, Jared Kushner, who had no expertise, no qualification whatsoever to be in the White House while he was there.”
“He made it his account to work in the Gulf Arab states,” the former Obama advisor continued. “He basically helped lead the cover-up for MBS. Get him in from the cold after the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.”
Rhodes went on to speculate that Saudi Arabia’s $2 billion investment in Kushner’s firm was not an investment in Kushner but rather in Kushner’s father-in-law, Donald Trump.
“The Saudis didn’t make a $2 billion investment because they trusted in Jared Kushner’s investment expertise,” Rhodes charged. “Today, does anybody in the world believe that $2 billion is based on an assessment that Jared Kushner is who you want to give your money to make a return?”
“No, they’re making an investment,” he continued. “What they think he can do for them if there is a second Trump term. And basically, what we can take from that investment is that in a second Trump term, U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and around the world will be made entirely with the interests of Mohammed bin Salman in mind.”
“It just means it’s all for sale,” the former Obama advisor said.
- MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Roasts Jared Kushner Over Donald Trump's $454M Appeal Bond Struggle: 'Why Won’t Jared Help His Father-in-Law?'
- Family Feuding? Sisters-in-Law Karlie Kloss and Ivanka Trump Not Pictured Together at Billionaire's Party They Both Attended
- Confronted: Jared Kushner Fires Back When Pressed About $2B Deal He Received From Saudi Arabia in 2021 — ‘Are We Really Still Doing This?’
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the interest in Saudi Arabia’s $2 billion investment in Kushner’s firm returned last month as ex-President Trump struggled to find $454 million to post an appellate bond in New York.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Several political pundits questioned why Kushner did not loan his embattled father-in-law the money using the $2 billion he received from Saudi Arabia in 2021.
The $2 billion investment brought renewed scrutiny earlier this week when the New York Times published a bombshell report regarding several additional investments Kushner’s investment firm received from Middle Eastern countries.
According to Rhodes, the foreign investments in Kushner’s investment firm were like “putting a price tag on American foreign policy.”
“This is a level of corruption that we’ve just never seen,” Rhodes concluded this week, “and it’s hiding in plain sight.”