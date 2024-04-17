SPOTTED: Beaming Ivanka Trump Appears Carefree Miles Away From Daddy Donald's Hush Money Trial
Ivanka Trump appeared to be in good spirits while leaving Aman New York on Fifth Avenue as her father's hush money trial continued across town, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former First Daughter and mom of three looked refreshed as she stepped out from the luxurious hotel and spa, which can cost nearly $4k-per-night in a basic suite, on Tuesday morning.
Ivanka opted for a monochromatic ensemble, sporting a black blazer, top and pants paired with pointed toe stilettos in the new photos published by the NY Post from her outing.
Monday kicked off hours of pretrial motions and a rigorous jury selection process in Donald's hush money trial that saw dozens of prospective jurors excused after it was determined they could not be fair or impartial.
Trump has maintained his innocence leading up to the historic criminal trial of a former president. The embattled GOP frontrunner was indicted by DA Alvin Bragg last spring.
The former commander-in-chief has been fighting 34 felony counts in New York related to an alleged hush money payment made by his former lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels.
As the proceedings got underway this week, seven panelists were selected on Tuesday, including an information technology worker, an English teacher, an oncology nurse, a sales professional, a software engineer and two lawyers.
Trump is charged with falsifying business records in his first of four criminal cases to reach trial.
His wife, Melania, is claimed to think the hush money trial is a disgrace and tantamount to election interference as she remains by his side.
"She's not going anywhere. She's there for him," a source familiar with the Trumps told DailyMail.com. "They're going through it together."
"She's been that rock of the family."
Stephanie Grisham, who served as Melania's communications director, said the former First Lady is likely displeased with what she reads about the trial.
"I'm sure she's reading all of the news clips about it, the two of them are very similar in that way," Grisham speculated.
Trump previously said that his wife is a "private person" who "loves our country very much," hinting that she will be taking a more public rule when the time is right.
Melania has continued to keep a low profile after her mother, Amalija Knavs, passed away at 78.